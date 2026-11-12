The National Police has suspended Vladimir Tsenov, a suspect in the Carthage case, pending the investigation

The National Police of Ukraine has suspended Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the Department of Strategic Investigations, from his official duties. The official, who appears in recordings released by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) under the alleged code name “Price,” is suspected of participating in a criminal organization and receiving illicit benefits in connection with the “Carthage” case.

In response to a request from the “Schemes” project, the agency stated: “For the duration of the internal investigation into Police Colonel Volodymyr Mykolayovych Tsenov, First Deputy Head of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine, he has been suspended from his official duties.” The National Police added that the investigation concerns a possible breach of official discipline by certain employees, but did not specify any other names.

Source: “Schemes” project (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty).

A property worth over $400,000 was found belonging to Police Colonel Tsenov, a suspect in the “Carthage” case.

On November 5, Vladimir Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations, was brought before the court. He is suspected of covering up fraudulent call centers.

On November 5, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a motion to impose a preventive measure on Vladimir Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations. He is accused of covering up fraudulent call centers.

The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded Volodymyr Tsenov—first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations—in custody for 60 days, with an alternative bail of 15 million hryvnias. He is implicated in the “Carthage” case involving the “protection” of illegal call centers.

Bail in the amount of 15 million hryvnias was posted for Vladimir Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations. Of this amount, 13 million hryvnias were paid by his father, and another 2 million hryvnias were contributed by another individual.

Read us on