The Organizing Committee for the National Selection for Eurovision 2027 has decided to disqualify the band SPOKUSY. The group was removed from the longlist due to allegations of unethical behavior and statements directed at its co-founder, guitarist, and co-songwriter Igor Cherepanov.

As creative projects author Yulia Mantikora stated online, Cherepanov, who is the art director of the “Tepli Lampovy” nightclub, allegedly engaged in unethical communication and behavior toward underage girls. As evidence, Mantikora posted screenshots of the guitarist’s messages with the girls.

“Before he takes the national stage, I ask you to take a look and think about how he uses his status when communicating with 15-year-old teenagers,” Yulia said in a video message on Instagram.

Suspilne reports that the musician himself called the accusations “slander” and stated that he maintains a clear stance—“no romantic relationships or dates with girls under 18.”

“I might have written some nonsense in private messages as a joke, without realizing their age, but there was no question of any meetings,” emphasized 40-year-old Cherepanov.

The Organizing Committee noted that at the time of the participants’ background checks, there was no information regarding the SPOKUSY guitarist’s communication with minors that indicated grooming. After this information was made public, an emergency meeting of the Organizing Committee was convened.

“Suspilne categorically condemns relationships, grooming, and any communication of a sexual nature with minors. The band SPOKUSY has been disqualified for violating clause 4.6. Rules of the National Selection for Participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2027—failure to participate in the selection process and past unethical behavior or statements by the participant,” the statement reads.

This was reported by Suspilne.

As a reminder, yet another scandal has erupted in the National Selection for Eurovision 2027. Just one day after the longlist of participants was published, Igor Cherepanov, the guitarist for the band Spokusy, was accused of sexually harassing minors.



It has been revealed who will compete for the right to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2027.

As a reminder, the Eurovision organizers have introduced new rules for the contest.

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