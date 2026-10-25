A debate has erupted in Ukraine over a commemorative plaque honoring Soviet partisan commander Sydor Kovpak, which is located on the building in central Kyiv where he lived. In the post, the author spoke out against its removal and stated that Ukrainian history should preserve the memory of various figures, including Kovpak and Roman Shukhevych. He also proposed imposing a 25-year moratorium on public debates and decisions regarding language, religion, and history.

The controversy surrounding the commemorative plaque dedicated to Sydor Kovpak in Kyiv sparked a debate about how Ukraine should approach its Soviet past and historical figures. The author of the post opposed the removal of the plaque and called Kovpak one of the symbols of the Ukrainian partisan movement during World War II. He stated that he would not recount Kovpak’s biography, as it is available in open sources. Instead, he emphasized Kovpak’s role in the fight against the German occupiers. The author also noted that people who made significant contributions to social and cultural life were born and raised in Soviet Ukraine.

In the post, the author sharply criticized former Ukrainian People’s Deputy Andriy Lozovyi, whom he accused of calling for the removal of the memorial plaque. In his view, rejecting the memory of Kovpak would mean rejecting a part of the history of the Ukrainian resistance movement. As an argument, the author recalled the crimes committed by the Nazi occupation authorities in Ukraine. In particular, he mentioned Reich Commissioner for Ukraine Erich Koch, who implemented a brutal occupation policy toward the local population. The post also quoted a statement attributed to Koch regarding the Nazis’ attitude toward Ukrainians.

Separately, the author drew attention to the Soviet legacy and Andriy Lozovoy’s family ties. He mentioned his family and his grandfather, Valery Lozovoy, whom he described as a Russian poet and composer. According to the author of the post, attempts to reject the Soviet period could lead to the loss of part of cultural and family memory. The author also stated that Ukrainian history is complex and multifaceted. In his view, there should be room in that history for various historical figures, including Sydor Kovpak and Roman Shukhevych. He believes that erasing one of these figures could deepen social divisions.

At the end of the post, the author proposed imposing a 25-year moratorium in Ukraine on public discussions and decision-making regarding language, religion, and history. In his view, these issues should be addressed by experts—linguists, representatives of religious communities, and historians. The author explained his proposal as a desire to reduce social tensions and prevent further conflicts. At the same time, the post does not provide details regarding the possible mechanism for such a moratorium or exactly how it would function.

Statements regarding the possible consequences of removing the memorial plaque and the reasons behind the moratorium initiative reflect the author’s personal views. To provide a complete picture of the situation, it is also important to obtain a comment from Andriy Lozovoy and to clarify the circumstances and grounds for the possible removal of the plaque. This was reported by People’s Deputy Ihor Mosiychuk.

The mayors of the Polish cities of Kraków and Przemyśl have initiated a review of their partnership relations with Lviv following the Lviv Regional Council’s decision to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and Roman Shukhevych. In Kraków, officials are proposing to temporarily suspend cooperation, while in Przemyśl, they are considering the possibility of terminating it entirely.

Polish Member of the European Parliament Marcin Sipniewski of the “Confederation” party tore up portraits of Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych during a speech in the European Parliament. He also called for an end to financial support for Ukraine.

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