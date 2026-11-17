The National Agency for Corruption Prevention has not yet completed its investigation into the lifestyle of former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. The NACP noted that the law does not set a time limit for conducting such an investigation.

The agency’s head, Viktor Pavlushchyk, made this statement in comments to journalists during the national forum “Development of the Whistleblowing Institution: Trust, Accountability, Integrity.”

He noted that the law does not specify a timeframe for conducting such an investigation.

“The law does not regulate the timeframe for conducting the investigation,” Pavlushchyk remarked.

The agency’s head also did not provide any preliminary results of such an investigation.

Source: Ukrinform

Former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko published audio recordings of conversations which, he claims, may indicate concerns among the inner circle of SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko regarding materials from criminal proceedings. This refers to events following the NABU searches at the Office of the Prosecutor General on September 4, 2026.

Earlier, former Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that he was being followed in Austria: among those involved were the heads of NABU and the SAP.

As a reminder, former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko registered his primary residence in Vienna after leaving Ukraine.

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