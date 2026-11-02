The National Agency for Corruption Prevention has identified inaccurate information in the declaration filed by Ilya Shamrovsky, the former director of “Berdychevvodokanal.”

The issue concerns a cash gift of nearly 9.96 million hryvnias that his wife allegedly received from her mother.

According to the official’s explanation, these funds became one of the sources of the family’s savings, part of which was used to purchase a car worth over 2.1 million hryvnias.

However, an NACP audit found that his mother-in-law’s official income for the period from 1998 to 2025 totaled only 573,600 hryvnias. An analysis of her bank accounts also revealed no deposits that could explain how she came to have nearly 10 million hryvnias. The woman did not sell any real estate or vehicles and was not engaged in any business activities.

The theory that the money might have come from the declarant’s deceased father was also not confirmed. His official income for 1998–2020 amounted to 319,000 UAH.

The NACP concluded that the information about the gift was artificially included in the declaration to explain the origin of the acquired property and financial assets.

Source: NACP

As a reminder, on October 21, 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court found Roman Isaienko, the former head of the State Service of Ukraine for Medicines and Drug Control, guilty of providing false information in his declarations.

The National Agency for Corruption Prevention identified violations in the 2025 declaration of Olena Dzyuba, a member of the expert team at the Mykola Pirogov Vinnytsia Regional Clinical Hospital, who previously worked in the Medical and Social Expertise Commission (MSEC) system. The declaration failed to list her husband’s apartment, valued at over 3.4 million hryvnias, a Toyota Venza, and other property. The NACP also raised questions regarding the origin of over 1.4 million hryvnias in cash and the funds used by the official’s mother-in-law to purchase an apartment for her son.

The National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) discovered undeclared real estate in Spain, property in Ukraine, income, and financial obligations belonging to Dmytro Turoboiskyi, a member of the Kamyanska District Council. The total discrepancy between the information in the declaration and the actual facts amounts to 20.5 million hryvnias.

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