Since the beginning of 2026, the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) has identified violations in 758 of the 764 officials’ declarations that were fully reviewed. The total amount of identified inaccurate information, unexplained assets, and signs of illicit enrichment exceeded 3.5 billion hryvnias. Among those implicated in the audits were a Supreme Court justice, representatives of the National Guard and the Territorial Defense Forces, and a member of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council.

According to the agency, signs of inaccurate reporting were found in 429 declarations. These are cases where officials may have provided false information about their income, property, or financial obligations. The total amount of such discrepancies exceeded 3.065 billion hryvnias. In another 11 declarations, the NACP found indications of unexplained assets totaling over 49 million hryvnias. This means that officials may have possessed property or funds whose lawful origin is questionable.

In addition, signs of illicit enrichment were found in 12 declarations. The total value of such assets exceeded 426 million hryvnias. Among the officials whose declarations were subject to review were the head of the Central Production and Technological Supply Base of the National Guard of Ukraine; a chief physician who is also a member of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council; a Supreme Court judge, the former head of the Samariv District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, and a military servicemember of the Rivne Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

The NACP also reported that the effectiveness rate of full audits over the past ten months stands at 60%. This figure was calculated based on audits that have been completed and have approved results.

What findings from the NACP’s audits were forwarded to law enforcement agencies

In October 2026 alone, the agency forwarded 51 substantiated conclusions to the competent authorities. Of these:

38 — regarding possible false declarations under Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

two—regarding signs of illicit enrichment under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

11 — regarding false declarations under Part 4 of Article 172-6 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

In addition, authorized NACP officials drew up four administrative reports regarding the possible submission of false information in declarations. In total, since the beginning of the year, the agency has forwarded 392 substantiated findings to law enforcement agencies. Of these, 248 concern possible false declarations under the Criminal Code, ten concern illicit enrichment, and another 134 concern false declarations subject to administrative liability.

Based on the review of these materials, pre-trial investigation authorities opened 184 criminal proceedings. Materials from another 59 audits were added to criminal cases already under investigation. Thus, the results of the NACP’s audits served as the basis for further action by law enforcement agencies. At the same time, the signs of violations identified by the agency do not yet mean that the officials’ guilt has been proven. Final decisions regarding criminal offenses are made by the courts. The NACP reported on the results of the audits for the first ten months of 2026.

In 2025, 2,861 declarations involving cryptocurrency were filed in Ukraine. This is 16% more than the previous year. The largest number of declarations involving cryptoassets were filed by employees of the National Police, the Prosecutor’s Office, and servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy approved the president’s corresponding bill. This was announced on November 24 by People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted, with 287 votes in favor, the first reading of Bill No. 16220, initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which amends the procedure for declaring assets and income of certain categories of military personnel during martial law.

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