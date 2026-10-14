The NACP found inaccurate information totaling ₴3.9 million in the declaration of top official Antonov

The National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) has identified inaccurate information totaling nearly 3.9 million hryvnias in the asset declaration of Oleksandr Rybalko, Deputy Director General for Security at Antonov JSC. The discrepancies identified indicate a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Rybalko filed his 2024 declaration on March 26, 2025. The audit took place from April 20 to September 11, 2026. Its duration was extended due to the official’s transfer to another position.

During the audit, the NACP determined that Oleksandr Rybalko had failed to disclose in his declaration an apartment in Kyiv with an area of 74.02 square meters, in which he and his family members actually resided throughout 2024. The minimum market value of this property is 2.7 million hryvnias.

In addition, the official failed to declare two land plots in the Kharkiv region with areas of 14,835 square meters and 14,836 square meters. They have been owned by his wife since 2022, and each is valued at 50,200 UAH.

Rybalko explained the lack of information by citing the loss of documents due to the occupation and hostilities in the village of Kutuzivka. However, the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK) did not accept this explanation, as the declarant was aware of the existence of the relevant land plots.

The declaration also lists an incorrect value for another plot of land owned by his wife in the village of Tsyrkuny. Instead of the 78,500 UAH specified in the purchase agreement, the declarant listed 100,000 UAH.

The total amount of inaccurate information in the real estate section of the declaration is approximately 2.8 million UAH.

In the declaration regarding his wife’s 2013 Toyota RAV4, an inaccurate VIN code and disputed information about the vehicle’s value—680,000 UAH—were identified.

The official explained that he had indicated the vehicle’s value based on a purchase agreement, which had been lost due to circumstances caused by military hostilities.

According to the NACP’s findings, the information in the section of the declaration regarding vehicles does not correspond to reality, which indicates a failure to comply with the requirements of paragraph 3 of part one of Article 46 of the Law of Ukraine “On Preventing Corruption.”

The NACP also found that the declaration did not include government payments under the “Winter Support” and “National Cashback” programs.

Specifically, the following amounts were not reported:

1,000 UAH received by the declarant under the “Winter Support” program;

2,000 UAH received by his wife under the same program;

416.74 UAH under the “National Cashback” program.

In addition, the wife’s declaration initially did not include income from the sale of an apartment in Kharkiv in the amount of 3,150,680 UAH. At the same time, these funds were later listed among her cash assets.

During the audit, the agency determined that the declared increase in Rybalko’s cash savings of nearly 585,000 UAH could not be explained by his official income.

Furthermore, the declaration did not include the balances in accounts at Oschadbank and PrivatBank. Specifically, this refers to the declarant’s funds totaling 587,000 UAH and his wife’s assets totaling 220,000 UAH. According to the NACP’s findings, the combined value of these assets exceeded the established reporting threshold.

The total amount of inaccurate information in Oleksandr Rybalko’s declaration is approximately 3.9 million hryvnias. This amount exceeds 750 times the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons, which, according to the agency’s findings, constitutes a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—the declaration of inaccurate information.

Based on the audit results, the NACP ordered that the appointing authority be notified of the findings, that measures be taken to ensure the submission of a corrected declaration, and that a corresponding report be made public.

The identified violations bear the hallmarks of a criminal offense; however, the results of the NACP’s audit do not, in and of themselves, constitute a court conviction.

This is evidenced by the results of a comprehensive audit of the official’s declaration.

In the first eight months of 2026, the NACP completed 574 full audits of officials’ declarations, selected using a risk-based approach. The agency identified violations in 571 declarations, most frequently in the documents of local government officials.

Oleksiy Sobolev, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, declared his first payments from the National Joint-Stock Company “Naftogaz of Ukraine,” where he holds a senior position.

Read us on