The National Agency for Corruption Prevention has completed its monitoring of the lifestyle of former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi. The agency did not forward any additional materials based on the monitoring results to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) or the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. Furthermore, the NACP sees no grounds for filing a lawsuit with the SAPO seeking to have Verbytsky’s assets declared unjustified and confiscated as state revenue.

This is stated in the NACP’s response to a request from UA.News.

What is happening with the NACP’s materials?

The agency did not report whether it had received a response from the SAPO regarding the substantiated conclusion concerning Verbytsky. The NACP also did not provide information on whether the NABU or the prosecutor’s office had notified it of procedural decisions in criminal proceeding No. 52024000000000231: the service of a notice of suspicion, the closure of the case, the separation or consolidation of case materials, etc.

Instead of providing answers, the agency advised the editorial staff to contact NABU and the SAPO directly. However, the NAZK confirmed that the monitoring of Verbytskyi’s lifestyle has been completed. No additional materials based on the results of this monitoring were submitted to the anti-corruption agencies after July 2024.

The agency also stated that it had not informed the SAP of any grounds for filing a lawsuit to declare the former official’s assets unjustified. Currently, according to the NACP’s assessment, there are no such grounds.

Which of Verbytsky’s declarations were reviewed

The NACP clarified that it conducted a full audit only of Verbytskyi’s amended annual declaration for 2023. The audit lasted from October 2024 to April 2025. Based on its findings, the agency prepared a report documenting signs of declaring false information and illicit enrichment. The NACP did not audit Verbytskyi’s declarations for 2022 and 2024, nor did it examine the declaration he submitted in connection with the termination of his activities.

What About the Court Cases?

The NACP noted that it did not remove or alter its July 3, 2024, publication regarding Verbytsky even after the decision by the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, which ruled in favor of the former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine, by granting his lawsuit against the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP).

The case was heard by Judge Yevhen Khainatsky, who effectively blocked public access to the findings of the investigation into the former official’s assets. In its ruling, the court ordered the NACP to remove from its official website, within five days, information regarding the evidence of illegal enrichment totaling nearly 29 million hryvnias found in Verbytskyi’s case, as well as to publish an official retraction.

In addition, Verbytsky appealed the decision of the Kyiv District Administrative Court in Case No. 320/749/25. The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal accepted his appeal for consideration, but shortly thereafter decided to hear the case not in a hearing but through written proceedings—without summoning the parties. As of today, the appellate court has not issued a ruling on Verbytskyi’s appeal.

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