The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for the dollar and the euro for Monday, October 19. The value of the U.S. dollar fell slightly, while the euro, on the other hand, rose in value.

NBU Exchange Rates

On Monday, October 19, the NBU set the official exchange rate for the dollar at 44.86 UAH. On Friday, October 16, it stood at 44.88 UAH. Thus, the U.S. dollar fell by 2 kopecks.

The official euro exchange rate, on the other hand, rose. While it stood at 50.30 UAH on October 16, the National Bank set it at 50.49 UAH on October 19. The euro gained 19 kopecks in value.

This was reported with reference to foreign exchange market data.

The National Bank has identified the most common banknotes and coins in Ukraine.

Earlier, the NBU announced the introduction of a new 2,000-hryvnia banknote.

Previously, the National Bank of Ukraine announced that the 2,000-hryvnia banknote would enter circulation on September 4, 2026. The banknote itself was unveiled in advance so that banking and non-banking institutions would have time to configure their equipment, and citizens and businesses could familiarize themselves with its design and security features.

Getmantsev commented on the impact of the new 2,000-hryvnia banknote on inflation.

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