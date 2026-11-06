The NBU Forecasts an Acceleration in Inflation in Ukraine in 2026: What Will Happen to Prices and the Economy?

Inflation in Ukraine will accelerate by the end of 2026, but will return to a gradual decline as early as next year. According to the National Bank of Ukraine’s forecast, inflation will stand at 7.3% by the end of 2027 and at 5% in 2028.

According to the regulator’s forecast, inflation will accelerate to 12.5% in 2026. At the same time, Ukraine’s real gross domestic product will contract by 0.4% for the year.

In the coming years, the National Bank expects a gradual recovery in economic growth: GDP will increase by 0.4% in 2027 and by 2.2% in 2028.

The NBU explains that several factors will influence price increases. In particular, rising fuel prices, as well as the consequences of the destruction of production and logistics infrastructure, will continue to drive up business costs.

This will affect the cost of goods and services both directly and through secondary effects. Additional price pressure is expected due to the expansion of fiscal stimulus measures in late 2026.

In 2027, inflationary pressures will gradually ease. This will be driven by the waning effect of rising fuel prices and a slowdown in wage growth amid subdued economic activity. Monetary policy measures by the National Bank will also play an important role.

According to the NBU’s forecast, real GDP will grow by 0.4% in 2027, driven by increased government investment in the defense industry and the restoration of critical infrastructure.

In 2028, economic growth could accelerate to 2.2%. The main drivers will be a revival of consumer demand, higher crop yields, and increased private investment as security risks subside.

At the same time, the labor market will continue to face a labor shortage. Due to the slowdown in economic activity, businesses’ demand for workers has declined; however, the overall labor shortage remains significant due to mobilization and migration.

The National Bank’s forecast projects that the net population outflow in 2026–2027 will amount to approximately 200,000 people annually. In contrast, a net return of approximately 100,000 migrants is expected in 2028—provided that security risks decrease and the economic situation improves.

The structural labor shortage will continue to support wage growth, although the pace of increases will gradually slow.

According to NBU estimates, real wages will rise by 11.4% in 2026. In 2027–2028, the annual increase will be 4–5%.

The National Bank expects that the volume of international financial assistance will be sufficient to finance the budget deficit without issuing hryvnia or replenishing international reserves.

At the same time, the forecast projects an increase in the state budget deficit, excluding grants in revenue:

2026 — about 35% of GDP;

2027 — about 37% of GDP;

2028 — about 20% of GDP.

International support will remain the main source of deficit financing. Ukraine is expected to receive approximately $50 billion in direct budget financing in 2026, over $52 billion in 2027, and $44 billion in 2028.

In addition, the forecast anticipates funds from the defense component of the Ukraine Support Loan program. This amounts to over $32 billion in 2026 and $37 billion in 2027.

Thanks to international support, Ukraine’s international reserves will exceed $62 billion at the end of 2026 and 2027. In 2028, according to the NBU’s forecast, they will amount to approximately $57 billion.

The National Bank emphasizes that intensified Russian attacks on businesses and infrastructure, as well as the blockade of ports, have led to a sharp slowdown in economic activity and increased inflationary pressure.

“The intensification of Russian attacks on businesses and infrastructure, combined with the blockade of ports, has led to a sharp slowdown in economic activity and increased price pressures. According to NBU estimates, the cumulative negative impact of these events in the third and fourth quarters of 2026 will result in real GDP in 2026 being 1.9 percentage points lower than it would have been in their absence, and annual inflation will be 0.7 percentage points higher. The trade deficit will reach $6.6 billion, primarily due to a decline in agricultural exports. “The negative effects of the shelling on economic activity and price dynamics will continue to be felt in 2027,” the NBU emphasizes.

This is stated in the NBU’s October Inflation Report.

In September 2026, consumer prices in Ukraine rose by 2.1%, while in August the increase was 0.1% and in July—0.3%. By the end of September, annual inflation had accelerated to 10%.

The National Bank of Ukraine raised its discount rate from 16% to 16.5% due to mounting price pressures and worsening inflation expectations.

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