On November 20, the National Bank of Ukraine put into circulation a commemorative coin titled “Archangel Michael” with a face value of 10 hryvnias.

The coin is made of 999-fine silver, weighs 31.1 grams, and has a diameter of 38.6 mm. Its design features local gilding.

The obverse features an ornament from one of the stained-glass windows of the NBU building, while the reverse depicts Archangel Michael. Lines from Taras Shevchenko’s poem “The Haidamaks” are inscribed around the edge.

The coin’s mintage will be up to 15,000 pieces. It will be available for purchase at the NBU’s online numismatic store and through participating banks. The start date for sales will be announced at a later time.

Source: National Bank of Ukraine.

The National Bank of Ukraine has put into circulation a new commemorative coin, “Ukrainian Cotton. "Sea Baby" marine drone" with a face value of 5 hryvnias. It is dedicated to one of Ukraine’s most famous unmanned systems, which has become a symbol of successful operations in the Black Sea.

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