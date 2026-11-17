Germany will allocate $300 million to purchase U.S. weapons for Ukraine as part of the PURL initiative. The country is joining Norway in this new aid package. The main focus will be on strengthening Ukraine’s air defense.

According to him, Ukraine faces a particularly difficult winter, as Russia continues to attack energy infrastructure, particularly water and electricity supply facilities.

Pistorius emphasized that Russian forces are intensifying airstrikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. Therefore, international partners must continue to promptly provide Ukraine with air defense capabilities.

“Ukraine is facing a particularly difficult winter. Russia is already doing everything it can and will continue to destroy Ukraine’s water, electricity, and energy infrastructure,” the minister stated.

According to Pistorius, Germany, together with Norway, is joining the latest package under the PURL initiative, which involves the procurement of American weapons for the Ukrainian army.

“This is already the fifth package that Germany is joining. This time, we are allocating 300 million U.S. dollars,” he said.

The bulk of the new package will be directed toward strengthening Ukraine’s air defense. Specifically, this includes guided missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

In addition, Germany will provide:

IRIS-T air defense systems and missiles for them;

new radars for airspace surveillance;

ammunition for F-16 fighter jets;

drones.

Berlin is also working on integrating IRIS-T missiles into the NASAMS air defense systems supplied by Norway.

The German defense minister emphasized the need for European partners to continue providing military support to Ukraine.

“Supporting Ukraine is not a charitable endeavor,” Pistorius stated.

According to him, aid to Ukraine is important not only from the perspective of solidarity but also for ensuring the security of all of Europe.

He also emphasized that Germany and Ukraine are strategic partners. At the same time, European countries are studying Ukraine’s experience in conducting military operations and using modern military technologies.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made this statement ahead of the EU Council meeting on November 17.

In addition, Germany will allocate an additional 200 million euros to Ukraine for winter support. The funds will go toward assisting people affected by Russian attacks, as well as ensuring the supply of electricity, heat, and water. Separate funding will be provided for medical services, schools, kindergartens, and preparations in Ukrainian cities for the cold weather.

Germany can no longer provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems. The country has currently exhausted its supply of these systems, according to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

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