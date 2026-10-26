A Norwegian lawmaker illegally imported drones into Ukraine, after which the government amended the law

Norwegian lawmaker Peter Frelich, together with the organization Fritt Ukraina, illegally shipped drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras to Ukraine. The politician explained his decision by citing delays at customs and stated that he does not regret the violation. As a result, the Norwegian government was forced to amend legislation that had been in effect since the 1950s.

Norwegian customs stopped the shipment of drones due to legislation enacted back in the 1950s.

The outdated regulations prohibited the free export of equipment with thermal imaging cameras without special permits.

After the shipment was detained, Peter Frelich immediately appealed directly to the Norwegian government. He emphasized that the situation on the front lines was urgent and that any delay in delivering the equipment would cost Ukrainian soldiers their lives.

Despite the legal restrictions, representatives of Fritt Ukraina were still able to transport the drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras to Ukraine. The very next day, the organization received a notification from the government that it would expedite consideration of this matter.

As a result, Norwegian government officials amended the export regulations. From now on, Norwegian citizens have the right to officially send civilian drones to Ukraine.

Peter Frelich confirmed that he deliberately chose to violate outdated legislation in order to help Ukrainian defenders. The politician emphasized that he does not regret his actions.

Source: Aftonbladet

Earlier, Zelenskyy and the Norwegian prime minister discussed further steps toward peace.

Norway also supported EU sanctions against Russian banks, oil, and the shadow fleet.

Norway has allocated a new financial aid package for Ukraine. The funds will be used to purchase additional air defense systems.

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