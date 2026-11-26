Learning a new profession, transitioning to remote work, or finding opportunities for professional development—these are the prospects offered by a large-scale educational initiative for 1,000 women in Ukraine. The initiative is being implemented by the NGO “Association of Ukrainian Ambassadors” in partnership with Hillel IT School as an educational partner. Among the Association’s priorities are the economic empowerment of women, the development of women’s leadership, and the promotion of women’s professional growth, as women today play a key role in the resilience of communities, the economy, and the recovery of Ukraine.

Participants are already receiving free training in eight fields, including IT, marketing, design, project management, and HR. The training is part of the project “Women’s Participation in the Labor Market: Personalized and Gender-Sensitive Employment Services,” supported by international partners.

The main feature of the programs is their practical focus. The training and hands-on sessions are tailored to prepare women for work in four target sectors: agriculture, construction, transportation and logistics, and the service sector. Participants acquire digital and IT skills that they can apply in these sectors, particularly for remote work.

Who Can Enroll and What Skills Can Be Acquired

The program is designed for female veterans, internally displaced women, women with disabilities, and women aged 50 and older. The training takes place online from November 1 to December 15, 2026, in the form of live classes with instructors on Zoom.

Each course includes at least 35 hours of structured training with hands-on practice. Upon successful completion, participants will receive certificates. The online format allows participants to join classes from different regions of Ukraine and balance their studies with work and caregiving responsibilities.

Eight tracks have been prepared for participants:

IT, Digital Fundamentals, and Artificial Intelligence —the basics of digital literacy and working with modern technologies for women aged 50+ with minimal experience.

SMM, Sales, and Customer Service —social media marketing, customer communication, and sales.

Project Management — project planning and team coordination.

Logistics, Analytics, and Data Management — practical skills in working with information, accounting, and logistics processes, particularly for the transportation and agricultural sectors.

Remote recruiting and HR —searching for candidates and managing staff remotely.

Design and Visual Communication — creating visual content and learning the fundamentals of design.

Quick Start in IT: Web Development —an introduction to web technologies and the creation of digital products.

Quick Start in IT: QA —software testing and quality assurance.

All eight programs focus on digital competencies and technological challenges relevant to the project’s target sectors. For example, analytics and accounting skills can be applied in logistics and agriculture; project management in construction; and social media marketing, design, and customer service in the service sector and other industries.

The goal of the training is to help women prepare for employment in these sectors—including remote work—change their professional specialization, or perform their professional duties more effectively. The knowledge gained can also be useful for starting their own businesses.

Additional Opportunities for Professional Development

In addition to the core curriculum, participants can expect additional educational and career opportunities from the Association of Ambassadors of Ukraine:

The top 15 graduates will receive grants for free continuing education at the Hillel IT School.

For all eight tracks, additional lectures are provided on computer literacy, cybersecurity, digital hygiene, and the safe use of AI.

English Speaking Clubs are open to participants to practice English and overcome language barriers.

Career counseling, assistance with creating resumes and portfolios, and mock interviews are provided.

All graduates will receive three years of free access to Hillel IT School events focused on professional, career, and personal development.

This will allow participants not only to master new skills but also to prepare for job searches, better present their experience to employers, and determine their next professional steps.

Education as a Tool for Professional Change

For Hillel IT School, participating in this project is an opportunity to make digital education more accessible and to help prepare women for careers in fields where digital skills are becoming an integral part of daily professional tasks.

“For many Ukrainian women, professional development is closely linked to economic independence, stability, and the ability to adapt to new circumstances. That is why we have combined hands-on training with career support. It’s important that participants not only gain new knowledge but are also able to apply it in specific jobs—from agriculture and logistics to construction and the service sector,” notes a representative of the NGO “Association of Ukrainian Women Ambassadors.”

“We understand very well that training alone does not guarantee employment or a career change. But it can give a person more options for future decisions. That’s why it’s important for us not only to impart knowledge but also to help participants understand how to apply it based on their own experience and professional goals. The value of this partnership lies precisely in this approach—where educational expertise is combined with an understanding of the needs of a specific audience,” emphasized Vadym Drumov, CEO and co-founder of Hillel IT School.

The project “Women’s Participation in the Labor Market: Personalized and Gender-Sensitive Employment Services” is being implemented by the NGO “Association of Ukrainian Women Ambassadors” with financial support from the European Union, Germany, Poland, Estonia, and Denmark as part of the Skills4Recovery Multi-Donor Initiative, which is implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and Solidarity Fund PL (SFPL).

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