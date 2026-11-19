The Ministry of Culture will conduct an internal audit of the Les Kurbas National Center for Theater Arts. The institution’s new leadership has reported problems with financial and personnel documentation, the accounting of state property, and payments. It also came to light that outside theater companies had been using the Center’s stage without lease agreements.

The investigation was prompted by violations uncovered by the Center’s new acting director general, Kristina Kiselovaitė, during her handover. According to the agency, the problems concern several areas of the institution’s operations. Specifically, these include the organization of financial, personnel, and administrative activities; the processing of documents for the use of state property; the accounting of revenues; and the processing of certain payments, particularly salaries.

Separately, the new director drew attention to the use of the Center’s stage. As it turned out, outside theater troupes were able to use it without signed lease agreements. In other words, the procedures for using state property were not properly documented. Other difficulties arose during the handover of responsibilities. Kristina Kiselovaitė reported problems accessing documentation, property, keys, and information systems necessary for the institution to function properly.

According to her, the Center also lacks dedicated specialists responsible for human resources and legal affairs. At the same time, financial, personnel, and contractual documentation, as well as the official seal and access to operational systems, were all concentrated in the hands of a single official. On the day the new director was introduced, this official refused to process the personnel documents related to her appointment to the position by the Ministry of Culture. This led to difficulties in entering information about Kristina Kiselovaitė into the Unified State Register.

The Ministry of Culture noted that an internal investigation is intended to establish all the circumstances and determine whether there were indeed violations in the Center’s operations. Based on its findings, proposals will also be prepared on how to rectify the identified problems and organize the institution’s management going forward. If the investigation uncovers circumstances requiring legal assessment, the relevant materials will be forwarded to the appropriate authorities.

In the meantime, the new director must complete the handover of affairs, restore a complete inventory of documents and property, and implement transparent rules for using the stage. This is necessary to ensure that the Center’s operations follow clear rules and that the use of state property is properly documented. Another task is to present the main directions of the Center’s program for 2027 by the end of 2026. Among the planned activities are preparations for the 140th anniversary of Les Kurbas’s birth, as well as the development of cooperation with theater companies and researchers.

Thus, the audit is intended not only to determine what occurred at the Center in the past but also to help streamline its operations following the change in leadership. Final conclusions regarding the identified violations can be drawn after the internal audit is completed. The launch of the audit was announced on November 19 on the official website of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine.

Theater producer and cultural manager Kristina Kiselovaitė has been appointed acting director of the Les Kurbas National Center for Theater Arts. She was introduced to the Center’s staff.

Director Artem Vusyk won the 2024 Les Kurbas Award for his production of *The Rainbow in Saltivka*.

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