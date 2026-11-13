He stole nearly 300,000 hryvnias from a wounded soldier: a man in the Zhytomyr region was sentenced

In Berdychiv, a local resident was sentenced to 5 years and 4 months in prison for stealing nearly 300,000 hryvnias from a wounded soldier. In addition to the theft, the man was found guilty of the illegal acquisition and possession of narcotics.

According to the investigation, in June 2026, the soldier was undergoing rehabilitation after being wounded. Taking advantage of the victim’s temporary absence, the defendant stole his wallet, bank cards, cash, and cell phone.

After gaining access to the soldier’s bank accounts via his phone, the man began spending the victim’s money on his own needs. In particular, he used the funds to gamble at online casinos, purchase expensive goods, and buy narcotics.

In total, nearly 300,000 hryvnias were stolen from the soldier’s account. In addition, during the investigation, law enforcement officers uncovered two instances of the illegal acquisition and possession of the highly dangerous psychotropic substance PVP, not intended for sale.

What makes this case particularly cynical is that the stolen money had been paid to the soldier as compensation for an injury sustained while defending Ukraine. The funds, which were intended to help the soldier recover, became the target of a criminal act.

In court, the defendant fully admitted his guilt.

The Berdychiv City and District Court of Zhytomyr Oblast found the man guilty and sentenced him to 5 years and 4 months in prison.

The court’s verdict will become final after the appeal period expires, provided no appeal is filed. This was reported by the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor’s Office. In Kyiv, a man will stand trial for stealing money from a soldier’s wallet. As a reminder, in Lviv, a man attempted to “plant a bomb” at the Verkhovna Rada and was detained. Also, in Odesa, an FSB agent who was spying on the city’s energy facilities was detained.

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