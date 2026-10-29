Starlink’s speed restrictions affect Ukraine’s defense capabilities but do not prevent strikes on Russian oil refineries. This was stated by military technology expert Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov.

According to him, the restrictions primarily concern Ukraine’s defense, not its ability to strike Russian oil infrastructure.

“The speed limits only affect defense—that’s the job of our interceptors and helicopters. On the front lines, we understand that there’s no need to move quickly. The guys are working on the ground there, so that won’t be an issue. This whole story about the restriction seems very strange to us because Starlink doesn’t work on Russian territory. In other words, it doesn’t affect our ability to attack oil refineries at all—Starlink doesn’t work there. This pertains to some missions in the occupied territories, but there are no oil refineries there that we can attack. So why did someone impose this restriction? We’re trying to figure that out right now, but we see that the Pentagon says it’s SpaceX, while SpaceX says it’s the U.S. government. It’s like a game of ping-pong, and we can’t figure out who did it. And most importantly—we don’t understand the logic behind it—why was this done? Because it only affected our defense and that’s all. It didn’t affect our ability to attack the enemy in any way,” Beskrestnov explained.

He also noted that as of today, no civilian Starlink satellite is operating over Ukrainian territory at speeds exceeding 90 km/h. SpaceX itself proposed this speed limit to prevent the Russians from using Starlink to attack critical infrastructure.

“We are physically unable to attack anything with it. SpaceX knows this, and Musk knows this, because they proposed this restriction to us as a countermeasure against Russian use. So it came as a big surprise to us when someone made such a statement, but we understand that it’s simply technically and physically impossible,” the adviser explained.

This was reported during a briefing by Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, a special adviser to the President, according to Ukrinform.

Kyiv should prepare for strikes on Russia’s critical infrastructure rather than evacuate, says Flash.

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As of October, Russia is producing about 110 ballistic missiles and up to 4,000 jet-powered strike drones per month.

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