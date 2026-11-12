Starlink's speed limits are hampering Ukraine's air defense efforts — Ignat

Speed restrictions on Starlink and Starshield satellite communications are negatively impacting the operation of Ukraine’s air defense system and its ability to intercept aerial targets.

This was stated by Yuriy Ignat, head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force, during an appearance on “Kyiv 24.”

According to him, these systems are used to intercept Russian drones and jet-powered targets. Ukraine, together with its American partners, is investigating the reasons behind the restrictions.

Ignat also reported that on November 12, starting at 7:00 a.m., the Russians continued their air attack. As of 1:00 p.m., 78 drones had been detected, about 40 of which were jet-powered. Intercepting such targets at high altitudes and speeds is difficult, so the main burden in this regard falls on the air force.

In addition, during the nighttime attack, Russia may have used four types of ballistic missiles: the Iskander-M, the Zircon, S-400 missiles, and North Korean KN-23s. Experts will determine the exact type of weaponry after analyzing the debris.

Source: Yuriy Ignat, “Kyiv 24” broadcast

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, stated that SpaceX founder Elon Musk became a party to the war by providing Ukraine with Starlink satellite communications following Russia’s full-scale invasion.

As a reminder, the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations is preparing a large-scale investigation into the use of the Starshield satellite system in Ukraine. As part of this initiative, American billionaire Elon Musk, among others, has been instructed to preserve all relevant documents.

Meanwhile, American billionaire Elon Musk shared a post claiming that SpaceX made a mistake by providing Ukraine with free Starlink terminals at the start of the full-scale war.

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