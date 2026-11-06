The Security Service of Ukraine has completed a search of the residence of a servicemember from the Main Intelligence Directorate. He was released from handcuffs; no charges have been filed, and there are no plans to detain him.

This was reported by attorney Masi Nayem on Facebook. According to him, during the search, law enforcement officers seized electronic devices containing, among other things, classified information. The servicemember was also served with a summons for questioning.

Nayem added that at the start of the investigative proceedings, his client was threatened with physical violence. The lawyer stated that he will continue to defend the serviceman’s rights.

The search was conducted as part of a criminal investigation into the events in Monaco in the summer of 2026. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police are involved in the investigation, which is being overseen by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Source: Masi Nayem (Facebook).

An urgent search is being conducted at the residence of an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, which, according to preliminary information, may be related to the “Monaco” case. This was reported on the morning of November 6 by attorney Masi Nayem.

Nayem also stated that, according to the law, law enforcement officers were required to wait for representatives of the GUR’s internal security department, but they failed to do so.

On June 29, an explosion occurred in Monaco, seriously injuring Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolayev.

Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolayev, who was the target of an assassination attempt in Monaco on June 29, said he does not know who might have ordered the attack. At the same time, he speculates that people linked to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense may have been involved in organizing the crime.

Investigators are looking into the theory that call centers were involved in the attack on Vadym Yermolayev in Monaco.

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