Searches, but no consequences: how Pyshnyi survived billion-hryvnia scandals and came to head the National Bank

From “Creative” to “Gulliver”: six hooks that could have stopped Andriy Pyshnyi from becoming NBU Governor. They didn’t.

Trust matters to every institution, but for the National Bank of Ukraine it is of particular importance. A little over a week ago, for the first time in Ukraine’s history, NABU came to search the office of the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (https://epravda.com.ua/power/nabu-provodit-obshuki-u-golovi-nbu-pishnogo-dzherela-826780/). In every other case, such a visit was a clear signal: expect a major scandal, revelations, yet another golden toilet – and a dismissal. This time nothing happened; on the contrary, the NBU was quick to issue upbeat press releases saying everything was fine. Nevertheless, the event drew considerable attention in both Ukrainian and foreign media. It was also discussed at the IMF and other international financial institutions.

A reaction without any response raised doubts. Did he cut a deal? Again? The disappointment is therefore understandable, and many people sincerely expected Andriy Pyshnyi to resign. The financial sector has grown very tired of the “best central banker on the planet”. The chair on Instytutska Street has seen Yatsenyuk, Stelmakh, Gontareva and others, but it has never had such a convoluted, scheming head. Despite all the toxicity, law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies seemed for years not to notice Pyshnyi. Nor did international partners, and it seems he suited everyone. Has nothing really changed?

Why Pyshnyi is left alone

One has to admit: Pyshnyi is the most experienced person in the entire circle of the current authorities. He started out back under Kuchma and rose from head of Oschadbank’s legal department to Governor of the NBU. Pyshnyi knows how to climb, how to demand a lot, and at the same time how to come out of things unscathed.

There is another version: perhaps there was no wish to dismiss him after the NABU searches precisely because keeping Pyshnyi in the chair may be far more advantageous. An official with open cases “hanging” over him becomes remarkably compliant – up to and including testifying against those higher up the food chain. So we would not be surprised if Pyshnyi was given a slight scare to make him more cooperative.

And yet such a volume of toxicity cannot be covered up forever. One day a search may be followed by an actual dismissal and then a high-profile trial – and it is hard to say which of the cases will become the hook by which Pyshnyi is pulled out of the National Bank. Any one of the many stories from his past could do it – or something new.

We have gathered the main episodes from the biography of the current NBU Governor that are publicly known and that may help form a coherent picture of the activities of the NBU’s current leadership. There are many of them, so the material is divided into two parts: the first covers what happened before Andriy Pyshnyi was appointed Governor of the National Bank, the second – what came after. Both are extremely interesting.

One more thing. Spoiler: none of the stories discussed below has prevented him from building a career – so far, but all is in God’s hands.

In the first part:

1. Documents (forged?) on his banking education.

2. Possible misappropriation of the assets of the Creative group.

3. Hundreds of millions of dollars in loans to Gulliver.

4. An 891.7 sq m house for his daughter.

5. A charter flight to a football match in Warsaw.

6. An attempt to extend his term as head of Oschadbank without a competition.

Episode 1. Education documents (forged?): a court ruling that waited 19 years to be published

Pyshnyi is a lawyer, but a senior management position in a bank requires a degree in finance.

It is known that in 2005 Pyshnyi graduated from the Ukrainian Academy of Banking (https://uk.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%9F%D0%B8%D1%88%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B9_%D0%90%D0%BD%D0%B4%D1%80%D1%96%D0%B9_%D0%93%D1%80%D0%B8%D0%B3%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%B8%D1%87), a specialised institution under the NBU. Before that, however, like many politicians of the Kuchma–Yushchenko era, he supposedly studied at another university – and it is that diploma that poses a big problem.

On 21 May 2026, two rulings of the Zarichnyi District Court of Sumy dated 21 May 2007 appeared in the electronic register (https://www.dsnews.ua/ukr/politics/u-sudovomu-reyestri-z-yavilisya-rishennya-u-spravi-pro-dokumenti-shchodo-osviti-pishnogo-kushniruk-13072026-463327). Note: they had not been published for 19 years – to the day. An amazing coincidence, isn’t it? According to the case files, staff of the Sumy branch of the University of Modern Knowledge unlawfully prepared documents certifying that three people had studied there, although in fact none of them had. Andriy Pyshnyi was one of the three (https://www.rbc.ua/rus/news/sud-zobov-yazav-dbr-pereviriti-diplom-pishnogo-1786457076.html).

The mechanism is described in the court rulings (https://reyestr.court.gov.ua/Review/137921791,

https://reyestr.court.gov.ua/Review/137921807): by prior arrangement, an academic transcript, student records and an interview protocol were forged. This allowed Pyshnyi to enter the NBU’s Banking Academy directly in the fourth year. He was helped by staff of the University of Modern Knowledge and the Academy of Banking, who evidently knew about the forgery. Thanks to these arrangements, in 2005 Pyshnyi received a diploma from the NBU academy – the very one cited in his official biography (https://bank.gov.ua/ua/about/structure/details?member=8).

Ukrainian media have written about the forgery, and Borys Kushniruk has analysed the situation on several occasions. In the published rulings, names are replaced with the standard PERSON_1, PERSON_2 and so on. According to Kushniruk, in ruling No. 137921791 Andriy Pyshnyi is PERSON_15, and in ruling No. 137921807 he is PERSON_16. He provides screenshots of the documents. (https://www.unian.ua/society/dokazi-pidrobki-diplomu-andriya-pishnogo-vzhe-v-sudovomu-reyestri-13439889.html

https://censor.net/ua/blogs/4013249/dokazi-p-drobki-diplomu-andr-ya-pishnogo-vje-v-sudovomu-re-str)

To grasp the scale: the public reacted sharply even to plagiarism in officials’ dissertations. The situation with Pyshnyi’s diploma is far more serious. It was the diploma from the Ukrainian Academy of Banking that enabled him to head Oschadbank and later to become Governor of the NBU. Most remarkably, the supervisory bodies have finally reacted. As Kushniruk wrote, following his articles the Shevchenkivskyi District Court obliged the State Bureau of Investigation to examine the possible forgery of Andriy Pyshnyi’s higher-education documents. The court pointed to the SBI’s inaction in case No. 761/30566/26 (https://www.rbc.ua/rus/news/sud-zobov-yazav-dbr-pereviriti-diplom-pishnogo-1786457076.html). Of course, the SBI remains within the orbit of influence of the current authorities, and for them Pyshnyi is one of their own and untouchable. Perhaps his remarkable ability to strike deals will work this time too, and the SBI will again do nothing – but the flywheel has been set in motion, and that is a fact.

Episode 2. Creative: a $20 million loan is just the tip of the iceberg

In 2016, NABU opened criminal proceedings No. 42016000000001254 into the misappropriation of Oschadbank’s property by officials of the bank and of the Creative agricultural group. According to the bureau, representatives of Creative, by prior arrangement, obtained a $20 million loan from the state bank – supposedly to buy sunflower seeds. The money was then moved to accounts of companies controlled by the group in Belize and Switzerland and used to buy companies that owned valuable real estate. The Ukrainian press wrote a great deal about this https://yvu.com.ua/oshhadbank-i-agroholdyng-kreatyv-rozkradannya-derzhavnyh-groshej-za-zgodoyu-storin/

Andriy Pyshnyi had been head of Oschadbank since 2014, so the case opened in 2016 concerned him directly. In 2019, within this case, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former MP Stanislav Berezkin, the founder of Creative. He died shortly afterwards, and the charges were dropped.

For the bank, the NABU case raised questions about the adequacy of internal controls and risk management at what was then the largest state-owned bank. The case was apparently closed, and Pyshnyi was not charged – the blame was placed on mid-level clerks and Creative’s management. But the case is very telling: later, the issuing of loans was repeated on a much larger scale. And the $20 million loan is just the tip of the iceberg.

The story of Creative is, without exaggeration, the story of how an excellent business fell victim to a hostile takeover. Under Yanukovych, Berezkin was a very influential figure in Kirovohrad region. He built a large-scale business: growing and processing sunflower and soybeans, producing fats and margarine. For a long time Creative competed with the well-known Kernel group. The group had thousands of hectares of land, grain elevators, a pig farming complex, oil extraction plants and even a breeding and genetics centre.

At its peak, in 2012–2013, Creative’s annual revenue exceeded $1 billion, and the group employed up to 3,200 people. It was a very promising agricultural holding. For perspective: $20 million is less than 2% of its annual revenue at its peak (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creative_Group).

After the Euromaidan, the new authorities began to take an interest in the company. As it happened, Creative was heavily indebted to Oschadbank, and after currency fluctuations and interest rate increases the loans were revalued and became an unbearable burden for the group.

This is where Pyshnyi played his part. The bank’s board, which he headed, refused to restructure Creative’s loans or to support the group in any other way. Claims were brought against the agricultural holding, it had nothing to pay with, and so debt collection began. Oschadbank, as the key creditor, filed 23 lawsuits to recover hundreds of millions of dollars, but instead of money it achieved a default. Evidently, that had been the plan from the very beginning.

Over the next few years, the group’s assets were partly sold for next to nothing to a consortium of buyers, and partly seized and resold through a series of auctions (https://landlord.ua/news/maslom-vniz-istoriya-provala-gruppyi-kreativ/). A huge share of the assets eventually ended up with Kernel, which became the undisputed leader in sunflower processing in Ukraine. In other words, it all looked very much like a corporate raiding scheme.

The episode with the $20 million loan was only one element of the pressure on the Berezkin family (https://finance.liga.net/amp/bank/news/oschadbank-otsudil-ocherednye-milliony-u-gruppy-kreativ). The media wrote at the time that behind all this stood Pyshnyi and his friend, MP Andriy Ivanchuk (now deceased). They, of course, denied everything and described how they had fought to recover the bank’s money. Remarkable – because the next case shows exactly the opposite.

Episode 3. Gulliver: the debt grew to $675 million, yet the loans kept being extended

With Creative, Pyshnyi showed rock-solid intransigence, but his biography also contains the exact opposite case. Under his leadership, Oschadbank repeatedly extended debt repayment deadlines and even issued new loans to a borrower who had no intention of repaying the previous ones. This concerns Viktor Polishchuk, who is rumoured to be married to a distant relative of former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev. Before becoming the owner of the Gulliver shopping and entertainment centre in central Kyiv, he owned the Tekhnopolis household appliance chain (later Eldorado). It was quite a high-profile case https://fraza.com/uk/news/378267-gulliver-andrij-pishnij-i-borg-675-mln; https://antikor.info/articles/597010-10_gullivera_poluchili_druhki_jatsenjuka_i_pyshnogo_za_kredit_v_675_mln; https://nashigroshi.org/2022/02/18/bankiry-zelens-koho-zbahatyly-polishchuka-na-hulliveri/

Gulliver was built from 2006 onwards with money from Oschadbank and Ukreximbank. At the time it was owned by other people, and they obtained loans from the state banks totalling $61.6 million. The deal was commented on at the time by Oschadbank’s First Deputy Chairman, Andriy Pyshnyi. The debt then developed as follows: two years later – $177.6 million; in 2011 – $88.4 million and UAH 1.35 billion; in 2019 – $440.99 million ($352.79 million to Oschadbank and $88.2 million to Ukreximbank) at a below-market rate; in 2020 – $675 million. Meanwhile, repayment deadlines were pushed back and interest rates were lowered. By 2020 Gulliver was already owned by Polishchuk. For perspective: from $61.6 million to $675 million is an almost elevenfold increase.

From 2014 to 2020, Andriy Pyshnyi was head of Oschadbank, and it was under him that the state bank repeatedly extended Polishchuk’s loans and issued new ones, forgiving the non-fulfilment of obligations under old debts (https://nashigroshi.org/2022/02/18/bankiry-zelens-koho-zbahatyly-polishchuka-na-hulliveri/). In 2018, the bank even put the claim rights up for auction for the sake of appearances. By a strange coincidence, none of the ten participants paid the initial deposit. After that, the story continued.

At the time the $674.99 million debt was restructured, Oschadbank was headed by Pyshnyi. It was said that he personally, through subordinates, built a multi-layered legal construction explaining why it was impossible to act otherwise. You can read this “scroll” (https://www.oschadbank.ua/news/case-study-guliver-problemni-borzniki-i-problemi-doviri) – in case you are interested – but remember: the repayment deadlines for these loans were pushed back several times, and today they lie far in the future, in 2044.

Only in July 2025 did Oschadbank and Ukreximbank finally register ownership of Gulliver. This partly removed the accusations that the state banks had simply handed the asset to the debtor and “forgiven” the debts. But let us recall: for many years, that is exactly what was happening. The loan was restructured several times, rates were lowered, and new loans were issued to the debtor. Gulliver has now lost much of its value, and selling it now to compensate for the losses is quite impossible. In effect, the state banks have booked losses running into billions of hryvnias. It is remarkable that law enforcement agencies do not notice this obvious fact, although Pyshnyi could have come under investigation for causing especially large losses to the state. But I have not heard of any such investigation.

Episode 4. An 891.7 sq m house for his daughter – next door to the head of a debt collection company

In October 2024, Obozrevatel https://www.obozrevatel.com/ukr/ekonomika-glavnaya/economy/pishnij-i-jogo-shikarnij-maetok-na-zemli-vlasnika-ukrborgu.htm published an investigation into Pyshnyi. It turned out that the NBU Governor was building not just a house but an entire estate of almost 900 sq m (891.7, to be precise). Construction is under way next door to the house of the head of the debt collection company Ukrborg, whom the outlet described as a business partner of the Pyshnyi family. The house was registered in the name of the NBU Governor’s 19-year-old daughter.

The Obozrevatel journalist noted separately that the National Bank regulates debt collection companies in Ukraine, and that a conflict of interest may be hidden here. The NBU officially stated that there was no conflict of interest and that it had even fined Ukrborg – UAH 51,000 – and that the fact that Pyshnyi’s daughter holds a stake in the same company as the family of Ukrborg’s head is not considered a violation.

Incidentally, a stake in Ukrborg belongs to Serhiy Didkovskyi, a partner at the well-known law firm Asters. When Pyshnyi headed Oschadbank, this firm was a regular contractor of the bank. In addition, Asters received around UAH 700 million from the NBU and PrivatBank for fighting Kolomoisky in the courts.

But the outlet paid particular attention to exactly how the Pyshnyi family obtained a plot of land in an elite Kyiv suburb. Obozrevatel did not accuse Pyshnyi directly, but noted that “a conscientious researcher may have legitimate doubts as to whether there is a connection” (https://eng.obozrevatel.com/section-news/newsamp-andriy-pyshnyy-and-the-lawyer-who-received-millions-from-oshchad-and-privat-how-the-nbu-heads-estate-revealed-shady-connections-27-11-2024.html).

In his 2025 declaration, Pyshnyi stated that he and his wife have the right to live in the house free of charge, since it is owned by their daughter. However, the way the family obtained the plot creates a serious reputational risk and potentially points to a conflict of interest. A serious inquiry is needed here, in particular into: the sources of financing for the construction; the real market value of the property; the circumstances under which this property was obtained; the extent to which Andriy Pyshnyi is recused from NBU decisions concerning Ukrborg. And most importantly – whether Oschadbank’s legal contracts were connected with obtaining the land plot and the property. Judging superficially, the Pyshnyi family has enough property and money to own such a house (https://youcontrol.com.ua/catalog/individuals/pyshnyy-andriy-hryhorovych/). Registering the house in the daughter’s name is not a crime either, but that does not mean all the suspicions listed are unfounded. Remarkably, we were unable to find a single publication by the NACP on illicit enrichment or a conflict of interest involving Andriy Pyshnyi. In other words, no one has even tried to investigate the matter. The NBU Governor’s remarkable “invisibility” is striking. https://news.telegraf.com.ua/ukr/ukraina/2024-10-31/5884066-roskoshnoe-imenie-glavy-nbu-chto-svyazyvaet-pyshnogo-s-rukovoditelem-ukrborga

Episode 5. A UAH 459,000 charter to a football match

At first glance, a fairly innocent story. The press reported the following at the time https://epravda.com.ua/rus/news/2015/08/03/553634/. In May 2015, Pyshnyi and his wife, five of his deputies – one of them Mr Barsukov, currently a member of the NBU Council – and two members of Oschadbank’s supervisory board flew by charter to the Dnipro – Sevilla match in Warsaw. The flight cost UAH 459,000. Journalists wrote at the time that part of the costs was covered by an unknown British company, and another part by a firm from the orbit of the WOG group. At that time WOG, a major filling station operator in Ukraine, belonged to MP Ihor Yeremeyev, now deceased. The Prosecutor General’s Office launched an inquiry, and Oschadbank hastened to declare that the bank’s staff had paid for the flight out of their own pockets. But questions remained: may the heads of a state bank receive large gifts and accept the hospitality of other parties – and is there no conflict of interest in this? We found no publications by anti-corruption bodies on the matter; the NBU and other state bodies also remained silent. Strange, you must agree.

Perhaps the NBU’s First Deputy Governor Kateryna Rozhkova intervened at that point – more on her below – or perhaps the course of events was influenced by Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Pyshnyi’s long-time friend and leader of the powerful pro-government People’s Front faction. But these are only theories. What matters is something else: the collective silence of state bodies.

Episode 6. Another five years without a competition: how Pyshnyi tried to extend his term at Oschadbank

In 2019, the five-year term during which Pyshnyi could head Oschadbank was expiring. By law, a new competition was required, and he could well have lost it. Competitions have more than once turned out to be mere imitations of selection, won by candidates known to the organisers in advance, but an element of surprise remained. https://epravda.com.ua/news/2019/08/02/650246/. Pyshnyi tried to do without a competition. In 2019, Oschadbank’s supervisory board extended his mandate by another five years by its own decision. Formally, everything looked lawful.

For context: Pyshnyi is a lawyer and likes to create an appearance of legality in everything related to his work; even ambiguous actions he “wraps” in procedures and votes. For example, to extend the loans to Polishchuk and Gulliver he brought in Rothschild and KPMG. They recommended that a long-term repayment model was far more advantageous than selling the collateral. What those recommendations led to is well known. Pyshnyi would later bring this style of legalism to the NBU as well – but that is another story.

The extension of his mandate at the head of Oschadbank was exactly such a decision – in Pyshnyi’s signature style. The vote in favour was cast by the new supervisory board appointed in May 2019. Behind the scenes, it was said that it consisted exclusively of people loyal to Pyshnyi. We assume he finally won them over with good pay terms. And so, in August, they voted to extend his mandate by another five years.

To protect the supervisory board itself, an independent assessment of its qualifications and professional suitability was obtained (or imitated?). Pyshnyi may also have had a hand in blocking the reform of state bank governance, which would have made his reappointment significantly more difficult. And another important point: Pyshnyi managed to secure the loyalty of the EBRD and other international partners (https://minfin.com.ua/ua/2019/08/02/38610623/).

The timing was well chosen. The country was absorbed in the elections, which Volodymyr Zelensky had just won – nobody cared about the state bank. But, quite unexpectedly for Pyshnyi, the National Bank stood in his way. Why, it is now impossible to find out. Perhaps Pyshnyi did not obtain approval in all the offices that demanded attention. https://apostrophe.ua/articles/pyishnyiy-kush-kak-i-pochemu-s-narusheniyami-perenaznachili-glavu-oschadbanka.html

The NBU took the matter seriously. First, it rejected five of the nine new members of the supervisory board – the very ones who had voted to extend Pyshnyi’s mandate (https://epravda.com.ua/news/2019/08/16/650672/?fbclid=IwAR2livabRdnx0lecE6PL-vKiFCOicN1HXc13pNugD5YlYjaRP_IW0-ww4HA). Among those rejected were the well-known serial supervisory board member Şevki Acuner and Asters partner Oleksii Reznikov.

Materials about the NBU’s allegedly unfair actions appeared in the media in sync, but in reality it was clear that the regulator was right. The scheme to extend Pyshnyi’s mandate was too obvious and could have triggered a chain reaction of self-appointments by “indispensable” managers in state-owned companies. From then on, events did not unfold in the great schemer’s favour. Pyshnyi was eventually replaced following a competition, though not immediately. In May 2020, the previous competition was cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances”, and Pyshnyi refused to take part in the repeat one (https://epravda.com.ua/news/2020/06/02/661270/); the new competition was won by Serhiy Naumov (https://minfin.com.ua/2020/06/18/47346753/).

Only the principled stance of then-NBU Governor Yakiv Smolii prevented Pyshnyi from staying on for another five years. Even so, Pyshnyi remained at the head of Oschadbank a year longer than his set term. He was helped in this, one may assume, by the NBU’s First Deputy Governor Kateryna Rozhkova – at that time the most influential member of the regulator’s board. Evidently, as a token of gratitude, she would later spend many years – even with a criminal record (https://www.obozrevatel.com/ukr/ekonomika-glavnaya/katerinu-rozhkovu-zvilnili-z-nbu-vona-vinna-ukraini-1-5-mlrd-griven.htm) – as Pyshnyi’s first deputy at the National Bank. Notably, the NBU already knew the Creative and Gulliver stories in detail at the time, but these topics were never raised publicly. Rozhkova again?

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers and parliament appointed new independent members to Oschadbank’s supervisory board. Three of the candidates rejected by the NBU later had the regulator’s decisions overturned in court. The National Bank, however, stated that it intended to fight for the right to assess supervisory board members and explained in detail why it had rejected the previous group of comrades (https://bank.gov.ua/ua/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-ne-pogodjuyetsya-z-rishennyami-sudu-za-pozovami-kolishnih-golovi-i-chleniv-naglyadovoyi-radi-oschadbanku-ta-oskarjit-yih-u-sudi-vischoyi-instantsiyi).

Why is this episode interesting? In our view, it is a blatant attempt to manipulate the system of public administration in one’s own interests. If investigators take an interest in this story, a good many interesting documents and testimonies will surely be found. https://unn.ua/news/andriy-pishniy-zirve-va-bank-eks-glava-oschadbanku-mozhe-ocholiti-nbu

The kum for whom no alternative was found

Pyshnyi did not stay idle for long. It soon emerged that he is the kum (as the media put it – a godparent relationship between families) of the new head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak – although who is whose kum is hard to say. He began to be considered for the post of NBU Governor after his predecessor, Kyrylo Shevchenko, showed disobedience and fell out of favour. With practically no alternative, Pyshnyi became head of the NBU (https://forbes.ua/ru/news/rada-priznachila-pishnogo-novim-golovoyu-nbu-07102022-8849).

All six episodes are united by one question: why did numerous scandals, dubious management decisions and possible conflicts of interest not become an obstacle to Andriy Pyshnyi’s career? And who had a hand in ensuring that, instead of comprehensive public answers to the accumulated questions, he was appointed Governor of the NBU?

After all, the pattern is obvious: if you appoint such a toxic person to the country’s top financial post, you can be guaranteed to expect abuses. And that is what happened. The most interesting part began after the appointment: having gained control of the country’s main banking regulator, Pyshnyi found himself at the centre of new high-profile events. More on them in the second part.

(To be continued)

Read us on