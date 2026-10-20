The preventive measure against the man accused of murdering Andriy Parubiy has been extended

The Frankivsk District Court of Lviv extended the pretrial detention order—without the right to bail—for Mykhailo Stselnikov, who is accused of murdering Andriy Parubiy.

According to the court’s decision, the defendant will remain in custody for another 60 days—through December 18. Due to an air raid alert, the hearing was adjourned, and the next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 17.

Source: Ukrinform.

As a reminder, the SBU has referred the case of Andriy Parubiy’s murder to court.

In Lviv, the reading of the indictment in the case of Andriy Parubiy’s murder has begun.

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