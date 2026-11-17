Volodymyr Shevchuk, acting head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Territorial Service Center No. 0741 in the village of Strumivka, Lutsk District, was stripped of his managerial powers following the publication of an investigation into his family’s undeclared assets. This was reported by Pavlo Kovalchuk, deputy head of the Regional Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Rivne, Volyn, and Zhytomyr regions, in a comment to the publication “Syla Pravdy.”

According to Kovalchuk, Shevchuk was stripped only of his duties as head of the center, but he will continue to work at the institution as an administrator, a position he has held since 2020. Zhanna Andriychuk has been appointed as the new acting head of the Regional Service Center. The reasons for the personnel changes within the agency have not been officially specified.

The removal came after the publication of a report in which journalists uncovered a discrepancy between the official income of the official and his family’s lifestyle. According to his 2025 financial disclosure statement, Shevchuk earned approximately 30,000 hryvnias per month and did not own any real estate, land, or vehicles. At the same time, his family is building a country estate with a swimming pool near Lutsk and drives luxury cars, which the official himself attributed to his relatives’ income from selling used cars.

While this investigation was underway, Shevchuk’s wife filed a complaint with the police alleging that journalists had illegally gathered information; however, following public outcry, law enforcement closed the case.

Source: “The Power of Truth” publication.

As a reminder, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center near Lutsk and at the home of its director.

Volodymyr Shevchuk, head of the Lutsk Territorial Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, officially earns about 30,000 hryvnias per month. At the same time, he drives expensive cars registered to relatives and is building a mansion near Lutsk.

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