A man from Odessa was sentenced to 15 years for systematically sexually and physically abusing his family

The court sentenced a 54-year-old Odessa resident to the maximum penalty of 15 years in prison for systematically committing sexual offenses, assaulting, and intimidating his own family—his wife and daughters. The public prosecution in the case was handled by prosecutors from the Peresypsk District Prosecutor’s Office in Odesa.

The investigation proved the defendant’s involvement in approximately 30 incidents of criminal activity. Between June 2015 and 2019, he raped his eldest daughter at least 17 times (she was 17 years old when the crimes began), and between 2019 and 2021, he committed similar crimes three times against his younger daughter, beginning when she was 13 years old. The perpetrator’s 47-year-old wife also suffered as a result of his actions; he raped her at least five times and inflicted moderate bodily harm on her (broken ribs).

The defendant had previously served a sentence for the murder of his wife’s mother, a fact he used to systematically threaten other family members. While in pretrial detention, the defendant continued to threaten the victims and demanded that they change their testimony.

The man was found guilty under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, specifically Parts 2, 3, and 4 of Article 152, Part 1, 2 of Article 153, Part 1 of Article 122, Part 1 of Article 129, and Article 386 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The defendant did not admit his guilt; he is currently in custody, and the court’s verdict is awaiting finalization.

Source: Press Service of the Peresyp District Prosecutor’s Office in Odesa.

Previously, a court sentenced a 43-year-old man to 15 years in prison after he met a child on social media, invited her to his home, and systematically sexually abused her. He also produced and possessed pornographic photographs featuring the girl.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a man is accused of sexually abusing his 4-year-old nephew.

In the Lviv region, a man was convicted of sexually abusing his stepsister.

In the Kherson region, a foster father was sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing seven girls.

In the Ternopil region, a man received a 15-year sentence for sexually abusing his niece.

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