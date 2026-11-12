The Odessa Zoo stated that it did not sell a crocodile to businessman Vladislav Sokolov, whose residence was searched by law enforcement officials as part of an investigation into the possible embezzlement of funds during the construction of protective structures.

Earlier, Sokolov posted a video in which he claimed to have officially purchased the reptile from the Odessa Zoo for $2,500. Photographs of his penthouse do indeed show a terrarium containing a live crocodile.

A zoo employee refuted this information and stated that the facility has not sold any crocodiles over the past 15–16 years. According to him, the exchange or transfer of animals takes place only between licensed zoos.

Sokolov himself is implicated in an investigation into the possible embezzlement of public funds allocated for the construction of protective structures for energy facilities and school shelters in the Kyiv region.

According to court documents, companies linked to the businessman supplied metal products to contractors under government contracts worth approximately 1.89 billion hryvnias. Investigators are looking into a possible overpricing of materials by 20.8 million hryvnias. Separately, law enforcement officials are investigating the possible embezzlement of 10.8 million hryvnias through fictitious subcontractors during the construction of school shelters.

Source: “Slidstvo.Info”

Businessman Vladislav Sokolov, who is implicated in the scandal surrounding the construction of defensive structures at energy facilities in the Kyiv region, has publicly responded for the first time to criticism regarding his luxurious apartment in Dnipro and a live crocodile in his terrarium. He explained the origin of his assets, denied any connection between his wealth and government contracts, and leveled accusations against the former head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration and current Minister of Community and Territorial Development, Mykola Kalashnyk.

Earlier, journalists managed to identify the mother of Vladislav Sokolov, a former candidate for the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council. It turned out that a significant portion of the property—including vehicles linked to the criminal investigation—is registered to 73-year-old Natalia.

Social media users drew attention to photos of the son of businessman Vladislav Sokolov, who is linked to an investigation into the possible embezzlement of public funds during the construction of protective structures for energy facilities.

After photos from the searches at businessman Vladislav Sokolov’s residence surfaced, social media users turned their attention to his personal life. Journalist Marina Danilyuk-Yarmolaeva published photos of a woman named Anzhelika Oleksandrivna, who is likely his partner and was shown enjoying a luxurious vacation in Bali and Mexico. After the story gained attention, she closed her accounts.

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