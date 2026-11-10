The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched an internal investigation following the emergence of new details regarding Operation Carthage

Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky has ordered an internal investigation into the facts revealed during the second phase of Operation “Carthage.” The investigation concerns possible unlawful interference by prosecution officials in the return of property seized as part of criminal proceedings.

The investigation was initiated based on media monitoring materials, specifically reports alleging that unidentified officials from the prosecutor’s office may have facilitated the return of property seized during investigations into the illegal activities of call centers and the U420 network.

The Office of the Prosecutor General explained that the internal investigation will determine whether prosecutors may have used their official authority or professional status for personal gain, influenced the work of others, or committed other unlawful acts.

“Based on the results, if there are grounds, decisions will be made within the authority of the Office of the Prosecutor General. At the same time, the launch of an internal investigation does not mean that any individual’s involvement in a violation has already been established,” the Office of the Prosecutor General emphasized.

Thus, at this stage, the matter concerns a review of the information that has been made public, rather than a finding of guilt against specific employees of the prosecutor’s office.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As a reminder, Volodymyr Tsenov, the first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Special Investigations and a suspect in the “Carthage” case, along with his family, uses a house with a swimming pool and a gym in the village of Hatne near Kyiv.

On November 5, Volodymyr Tsenov, First Deputy Head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations, was brought before the court. He is suspected of covering up fraudulent call centers.

On November 5, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a motion to impose a preventive measure on Volodymyr Tsenov, First Deputy Head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations. He is accused of covering up fraudulent call centers.

The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded Volodymyr Tsenov—first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations—in custody for 60 days, with an alternative bail of 15 million hryvnias. He is implicated in the “Carthage” case involving the “protection” of illegal call centers.

Bail in the amount of 15 million hryvnias was posted for Vladimir Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations. Of this amount, 13 million hryvnias were paid by his father, and another 2 million hryvnias were contributed by another individual.

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