Operational Command “South” has launched an internal investigation into an incident in Vinnytsia involving military personnel from the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center and civilians, during which a vehicle was damaged and a can of pepper spray was used.

“The leadership of Operational Command ‘South’ confirms that a conflict occurred in Vinnytsia involving military personnel from the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center and civilians, during which a can of pepper spray was used and a car was damaged,” said Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Mishchenko, spokesperson for Operational Command “South,” emphasizing full cooperation with law enforcement and zero tolerance for any unlawful actions on the part of the military.

Earlier, Member of Parliament Oleg Meydich wrote on Facebook about the conflict that occurred on November 14. According to him, TCC servicemen stopped a car carrying two young people, aged 21 and 22, one of whom was a pregnant woman. “During the incident, tear gas was sprayed into the car,” the MP stated.

Source: Ukrinform.

As a reminder, in Odesa, a driver stabbed a TCC soldier with a knife and attempted to run him over with his car.

Prior to this, law enforcement officials announced that they had charged a 41-year-old Kyiv resident with suspicion of opening fire on October 19 inside the Pecherskyi District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Military Service building in Kyiv. He faces life imprisonment.

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