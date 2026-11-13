The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a two-year pilot program that will allow individuals to take exams to obtain Ukrainian citizenship outside the country.

The testing will cover three areas: the Ukrainian language, Ukrainian history, and the fundamentals of the Constitution. The exams will be administered at designated diplomatic missions and unity centers.

The lists of testing locations are to be approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Social Policy. The Ministry of Education and Science will coordinate the project.

The pilot program will last two years. It is important to note that this initiative specifically concerns the option to take exams abroad, not the ability to complete the entire citizenship acquisition process remotely.

Source: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

The State Migration Service reported that men of draft age who are abroad will be able to receive their already issued passports provided they have a valid military registration document.

Passport Service offices have temporarily suspended the acceptance of documents for the issuance of foreign passports and ID cards due to technical malfunctions. However , the issuance of already prepared passport documents continues according to the regular schedule .

Ukrainians had previously been notified of a temporary suspension of in-person services at “Passport Service” offices . Services will be suspended starting September 28 . However, citizens will still be able to receive documents that have already been processed and are ready for issuance.

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