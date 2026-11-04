Security guards assigned to SBU official Duka threatened NABU detectives with a gun

The security detail of Serhiy Duka, deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of the National State, threatened NABU detectives with weapons while they were conducting a search of the official’s premises on Wednesday morning. This was reported by Suspilne.

“Duka is a high-ranking SBU official whom NABU accused this morning of obstructing the search,” our source said. According to the source, Duka’s security detail threatened the detectives with firearms equipped with laser sights,” the report states.

Earlier on Wednesday, NABU reported that a high-ranking SBU official had threatened to use firearms and blocked NABU detectives’ access to the search site during investigative actions carried out pursuant to a ruling by the High Anti-Corruption Court, without naming him. “In addition, SBU special forces arrived at the search site. Such actions are unacceptable and obstruct the performance of NABU detectives’ lawful procedural duties,” the Anti-Corruption Bureau stated, promising to release details of the incident later.

It later emerged that NABU was conducting searches at the residence of Anton Kravchuk, head of the SBU’s Main Directorate for Internal Security, following an attempted search at the residence of Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood. Searches were also conducted at the residence of Oleksandr Kovalchuk, first deputy head of the “D” Main Directorate of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood (DZND).

Source: Suspilne

As a reminder, an SBU official threatened NABU detectives with a weapon during a search.

NABU is conducting searches at the residence of Anton Kravchuk, head of internal security at the SBU.

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