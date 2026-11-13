Olena Zelenska made a public appearance following rumors that she had gone missing

The First Lady of Ukraine attended an event marking Collaboration Day in Zvyagel, Zhytomyr Oblast.

Her appearance came amid online discussions about her absence from a recent awards ceremony honoring Ukrainian artists.

For the event, Zelenska chose a dark chocolate-colored suit with a loose-fitting jacket and straight-leg pants, a light-colored blouse, and pumps. She accessorized the look with silver earrings.

Source: Olena Zelenska’s Instagram.

Earlier, Olena Zelenska showcased elegant looks during her visit to New York.

Prior to that, Olena Zelenska graced the cover of ELLE Lithuania.

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska also accessorized her look with a handmade piece from the Ukrainian brand Gunia Project.

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