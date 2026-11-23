Two-time Olympic fencing champion Olga Kharlan appealed to the international community and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, calling on them to assist in the evacuation of Ukrainian civilians from the temporarily occupied territories.

In her Instagram post, the Mykolaiv native drew attention to the critical humanitarian situation on the Kinburn Spit and in other regions seized by Russia, expressing hope that the U.S. First Lady would take a leadership role in rescuing civilians.

According to the athlete, the actions of the aggressor state have caused a humanitarian catastrophe there: local residents are forced to live in complete isolation, without adequate assistance—particularly medical care—and are constantly in a high-risk zone due to hostilities. Harlan emphasized the need for immediate and decisive international action and called on everyone to spread the word as widely as possible about the plight of the people who remain under occupation on the Kinburn Spit.

Source: Olga Harlan’s Instagram page.

Ukraine is planning new humanitarian missions to rescue people who remain in the temporarily occupied territories. The country plans to involve American partners in this effort, including the team of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, according to Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

During a meeting with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in Washington, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, raised the issues of returning deported Ukrainian children, freeing prisoners of war, and searching for those missing in action.

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