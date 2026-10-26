Olya Polyakova canceled her traditional concert on October 26 and explained why

Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova did not hold her traditional annual concert on October 26 this year. The artist addressed her fans and explained why she decided not to perform on the usual date.

According to the singer, she is currently focused on preparing a new concert program and working on The Nogi project. That is why Polyakova and her team did not plan a performance on October 26. The artist also shared when she plans to return to the stage with concerts.

“I believe that an artist should be attuned to the times in which they live and be honest with their audience. That’s probably why The Nogi project came about—we’re working hard on it right now. It’s an opportunity to talk about our reality through raw emotion, honest thoughts, irony, and sharp words,” the star noted.

Polyakova also commented on the wave of canceled concerts by other artists due to constant Russian attacks. “You can also see that concerts are being canceled one after another right now because of the heightened danger. I feel very sorry for the artists who put a lot of energy, time, and money into their shows, which now have to be rescheduled... I also feel sorry for the audience members who are hoping for at least a little comfort in these dark times,” she added.

So Olya Polyakova promised to return with concerts once she is confident that conditions are safe for the audience. For now, the singer isn’t taking the risk of organizing events, since the preparation requires a lot of effort, money, and responsibility.

“We will definitely return to concerts once we’re confident it’s safe for our audience and our team. Because a concert isn’t just about an artist’s desire to take the stage. It involves a huge team, significant expenses, complex organization, and, most importantly, a tremendous responsibility toward the people who come to see us and everyone who works on it. A big show for an artist isn’t just about ego. It’s a business; it’s a matter of careful decisions, risks, and responsibility,” the singer wrote.

This was reported with reference to the artist’s Facebook post.

Ukrainian artists are rescheduling their concerts at the Palace of Sports in Kyiv en masse.

Earlier, singer Natalia Buchynska canceled her concerts due to broken ribs.

Meanwhile, Felix Redka’s concerts have been canceled in two more Ukrainian cities.

As a reminder, Felix Redka’s concert in Lviv was canceled following a scandal over his remarks.

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