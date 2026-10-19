Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, sent a letter of response to the Administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine demanding an internal investigation into the incident on the border with Moldova. This followed media reports that a 49-year-old Kyiv resident had been hospitalized after claiming that border guards beat him and attempted to drown him while he was trying to swim across the Dniester River near the village of Holoshnytsia.

The Ombudsman emphasized the need for an objective determination of all the circumstances of the incident and a review of the legality and proportionality of the use of force by State Border Guard Service personnel. If it is confirmed that official authority was exceeded, the situation will require a thorough investigation and an appropriate legal assessment.

Source: Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine.

Two Ukrainian border guards were detained in Moldova after, according to Moldovan authorities, they crossed the state border in a motorboat. This occurred on October 15 near the village of Holoshnytsia while the officers were attempting to detain a Ukrainian citizen. The local prosecutor’s office decided to open a criminal case regarding the possible illegal border crossing.

The Moldovan side returned to Ukraine the two Ukrainian border guards who had been detained on October 15 while pursuing a fugitive on the Dniester River.

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