Operation Carthage: NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office Have Charged Five Members of a Criminal Organization

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have notified five members of a criminal organization—which was uncovered the day before during Operation “Carthage”—that they are under suspicion. Among the suspects are the group’s organizer and high-ranking officials from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

According to law enforcement officials, the following individuals have been charged:

the organizer of the criminal organization —under Part 1 of Article 255, Part 3 of Article 27, and Part 3 of Article 369; Part 3 of Article 27 and Part 3 of Article 127; Part 3 of Article 27, and Part 3 of Article 199, as well as Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

the first deputy head of one of the departments of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) —under Part 3 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

the head of one of the departments of the National Police of Ukraine —under Part 3 of Article 255 and Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

the deputy head of a division of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast —under Part 3 of Article 255, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 127, and Part 5 of Article 27, and Part 3 of Article 199 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

a subordinate of the organizer of the criminal organization—under Part 2 of Article 255 and Part 3 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to information from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), the criminal organization was established by a citizen with a history of multiple prior convictions. He enlisted the participation of current high-ranking officials from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Office of the Prosecutor General, and the National Police, as well as representatives of the criminal underworld.

Law enforcement officials claim that, under the guise of law enforcement officers, members of the group operated fraudulent call centers that defrauded Ukrainian citizens and foreigners.

In addition, according to the investigation, the organization was involved in the sale of narcotics, the illegal production of counterfeit cigarettes and counterfeit foreign currency, as well as other illegal activities.

This was reported by NABU.

As a reminder, following the release of new evidence in the “Carthage” case, anti-corruption authorities detained Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations.

NABU detained SBU General Serhiy Duka in connection with a case involving bribes from call centers.

The head of the SBU dismissed two high-ranking officials implicated in the NABU investigation.

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