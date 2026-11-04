Operation Midas: NABU and SAPO Have Concluded Their Investigation into a Large-Scale Corruption Scheme in the Energy Sector

NABU and the SAPO have completed a pre-trial investigation into a criminal organization that, according to investigators, received between 10% and 15% of the value of contracts awarded to contractors of “Energoatom” and other state-owned enterprises. Over the course of five years, more than $111 million and 12 million euros passed through structures used to launder funds.

According to the investigation, members of the organization systematically demanded illicit benefits from companies that collaborated with Energoatom and other state-owned enterprises. The payments ranged from 10% to 15% of the value of the contracts signed.

To launder the illegally obtained funds, the suspects used a separate office, cryptocurrency and securities transactions, as well as an overseas investment fund. Between 2020 and 2025, more than $111 million and 12 million euros were funneled through this structure.

Law enforcement agencies also took measures to seize the criminal organization’s assets both in Ukraine and abroad. Meanwhile, investigations into other instances of possible corruption and money laundering in the energy sector are ongoing.

The criminal organization was exposed in November 2025. Subsequently, the former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine, among others, were named as suspects in the case.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau reported this on November 4.

Earlier, the court sharply reduced the bail for Midas Mironyuk, a defendant in the case.

Mindich, a suspect in the “Energoatom” case, may be involved in the procurement of substandard body armor for the military.

Who is Timur Mindich and why is he implicated in NABU cases?

We also previously reported that Timur Mindich, a suspect in a corruption investigation, likely also had influence over Rustem Umerov, the former defense minister.

NABU conducted searches at the home of Mindich, a co-owner of “Kvartal 95.”

Alexander Tsivinsky, head of the Economic Security Bureau, commented on reports of possible involvement by Economic Security Bureau employees in compiling “dossiers” on individuals implicated in the “Mindichgate” case. According to him, an investigation into this matter was launched immediately.

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