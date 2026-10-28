Power Outage Schedules for Kyiv Oblast on October 29 Have Been Released

Tomorrow, October 29, 2026, power outage schedules will be in effect in the Kyiv region for all consumer groups.

Power Outage Schedules for the Kyiv Region on October 29, 2026:

Group 1.1 – from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 9:00 p.m. to midnight;

Group 1.2 – from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.;

Group 2.1 – from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 9:00 p.m. to midnight;

Shift 2.2 – from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 9:00 p.m. to midnight;

Shift 3.1 – from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.;

Shift 3.2 – from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.;

Shift 4.1 – from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.;

Shift 4.2 – from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.;

Shift 5.1 – from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.;

Shift 5.2 – from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.;

Queue 6.1 – from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.;

Group 6.2 – from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

This was reported by DTEK.

On Thursday, October 29, mandatory electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities.

Konotop in the Sumy region has been without electricity for five days following Russian strikes. Some of the power equipment has been destroyed, and diesel fuel reserves for generators may only last until October 29. The city needs at least 40 metric tons of diesel to keep critical facilities running.

As of October 28, some consumers in the Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions remain without electricity. The reason is the ongoing hostilities and Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore power to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.

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