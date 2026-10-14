The “Mriya” state education ecosystem has increased the number of schools participating in the testing of artificial intelligence for the automatic generation of tests from 160 to 500. This tool is designed to significantly reduce the time teachers spend preparing tests.

To create tests, a teacher selects a relevant topic from the curriculum, after which the system automatically generates questions based on verified educational materials and recommendations from the Ministry of Education and Science. After students complete the tests, the teacher receives the results of the automated grading. During the preliminary pilot phase, teachers generated nearly 100,000 tests and rated the tool’s quality at 8 out of 10. The platform also supports completing assignments without internet access and includes anti-cheating measures that block text copying and screenshot capture.

Going forward, the developers plan to make the test generator available to all schools connected to the “Mriya” system, while educational institutions not yet using the ecosystem can apply for free access on the project’s official website.

Source: Ministry of Digital Transformation.

On September 1, schools across Ukraine held the All-Ukrainian lesson “Language of Dignity: Seeing the Person Behind the Words,” dedicated to respect, diversity, and barrier-free communication. The Ministry of Education and Science has prepared materials for students in grades 1–12, which teachers can adapt to the age and needs of their specific class.

Earlier, the schedule of school breaks in Kyiv for the 2026–2027 school year was published.

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