In October 2026, the courts ruled to recover 340 million hryvnias from private companies that had violated the terms of defense contracts. The lawsuits were filed by specialized defense prosecutors’ offices.

In particular, one of the companies received 1.3 billion UAH in advance payments for the supply of weapons to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine but failed to fulfill its obligations. In addition, the company did not return the funds received to the state budget on time.

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General filed a lawsuit and secured a ruling to recover 285.9 million hryvnias in inflation-related losses plus 3% annual interest.

The court ordered the recovery of an additional 54.1 million hryvnias based on a claim filed by the Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs. The company failed to return the unused advance payment under a contract with the National Guard. The amount to be recovered also includes interest on the use of the funds and penalties.

The Kyiv Commercial Court granted both claims on October 26 and 28, 2026. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General. The SBU is investigating the purchase of 1980s-era grenade launchers passed off as new for the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ukraine has gained access to a NATO agency for the procurement of weapons and ammunition, according to the Financial Times.

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