The Ministry of Finance proposes that, effective January 1, 2028, certain entrepreneurs under the simplified taxation system be required to register as VAT payers. This will apply to sole proprietors and companies in the first, second, and third groups if the volume of their taxable transactions exceeds 85,000 euros. At the same time, a transition period and nominal fines for initial violations have been provided for new taxpayers.

The Ministry of Finance has prepared a draft law amending the rules for paying value-added tax for single-tax payers. The document was submitted to the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy on November 23. The committee is now expected to issue its position on the proposed changes.

It is important to note that the bill has not yet been adopted and has not even been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration. This means that, for now, entrepreneurs do not need to register as VAT payers solely because of this initiative. If the changes are supported and adopted, they are set to take effect on January 1, 2028.

Which Entrepreneurs Will Be Required to Pay VAT

The Ministry of Finance’s main proposal is to extend mandatory VAT registration to entrepreneurs and companies operating under the simplified taxation system. This applies to single-tax payers in the first, second, and third groups. The new rules will apply to both individual entrepreneurs and legal entities. An exception has been made for electronic residents—e-residents.

The obligation to register as a VAT payer will arise if the volume of taxable transactions exceeds the established threshold. The Ministry of Finance proposes setting it at 85,000 euros. According to the ministry’s calculations, this currently amounts to approximately 4.21 million hryvnias. The amount in hryvnia will be determined annually based on the National Bank’s official exchange rate as of January 1. In other words, the threshold will depend on the euro exchange rate at the beginning of the respective year.

What Will Change for Different Single Tax Groups

For entrepreneurs in the first and second groups, the Ministry of Finance proposes to maintain the option to remain in their respective groups even after registering as VAT payers. In other words, the mere fact of paying this tax will not force them to switch to the third group. For third-group taxpayers, the rules will be different. If an entrepreneur currently pays a 5% single tax and exceeds the 85,000-euro threshold, they will have to switch to the 3% rate and pay VAT in addition.

Thus, instead of the current 5% rate excluding VAT, such entrepreneurs will be subject to a 3% plus VAT model. This will entail not only a change in the tax rate but also additional obligations regarding record-keeping and reporting.

How VAT registration will work

The Ministry of Finance proposes making registration automatic. It is planned to begin this process on January 1, 2028, based on tax returns for previous periods. The Tax Service will identify entrepreneurs who have exceeded the established threshold and register them as VAT payers. To do this, it will use data from tax returns and reports for the relevant periods.

A separate transition period has been provided for those who will be registered starting in early 2028. During the first quarter—from January through March—new taxpayers will not be required to charge VAT, register tax invoices, or file VAT returns.

The draft also includes a temporary reduction in penalties. According to Vasylevska-Smaglyuk, during the second through fourth quarters of 2028, fines for the first five violations of specific requirements regarding VAT administration and payment will be limited to just 1 hryvnia each. This is intended to give entrepreneurs time to familiarize themselves with the new rules and get their tax records in order.

Why the Ministry of Finance is proposing these changes

The ministry explains that the bill is necessary to fulfill Ukraine’s international obligations to the European Union and the International Monetary Fund. Among the grounds cited are the memorandum on receiving macro-financial assistance, ratified by the Verkhovna Rada on May 28, 2026, as well as the need to align Ukrainian legislation with European Directive 2006/112/EC. This directive establishes common rules regarding value-added tax in European Union countries.

The Ministry of Finance also cites several economic reasons for the changes. Among them are increasing state budget revenues and creating more uniform conditions for businesses operating under the general and simplified taxation systems. Another argument put forward by the ministry is the fight against smuggling and the sale of counterfeit goods. According to the authors of the initiative, the new rules should reduce opportunities for exploiting the simplified system in such schemes.

Why the 85,000-euro threshold was chosen

The amount of 85,000 euros was determined in accordance with European Directive 2006/112/EC. This is the maximum permissible threshold for exempting small businesses from mandatory VAT registration, as stipulated by the directive.

At the same time, different thresholds apply in EU countries. For example, in Germany, the threshold is 25,000 euros in turnover for the previous year; in Austria, it is 55,000 euros; and in Croatia, it is 60,000 euros. According to Vasylevska-Smaglyuk, only three EU countries use the maximum permissible threshold of 85,000 euros. In other countries, it is generally lower.

What Questions Remain Unanswered

Vasilevska-Smaglyuk pointed out that the financial and economic justification for the bill lacks specific calculations regarding how much additional revenue the state budget will receive following the introduction of the new rules. Furthermore, she noted that the document does not include an estimate of the number of entrepreneurs who will be affected by the changes, nor calculations of their additional costs for maintaining tax records.

The lawmaker believes that the proposed changes effectively alter the very model of the simplified taxation system. After all, for some small businesses, registration as a VAT payer will mean new requirements for documentation, reporting, and transaction accounting. “In fact, this involves changing the very model of how the simplified taxation system operates. Therefore, the consequences for small businesses, the costs of maintaining tax records, and the risks of tax invoices being blocked will require a separate analysis,” noted Vasylevska-Smaglyuk.

Thus, the final rules may still change during the discussion and review of the document. Currently, the Ministry of Finance is merely proposing a new model, and the decision to implement it must be approved by the Verkhovna Rada. This was reported by People’s Deputy Olga Vasilevska-Smaglyuk, who disclosed the document’s main provisions.

The Cabinet of Ministers acknowledges that there may not be enough votes in the Verkhovna Rada to raise the value-added tax rate from 20% to 21%. Therefore, the government is considering alternative sources of funding to launch a war risk insurance fund.

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