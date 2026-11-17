The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv partially granted the lawsuit filed by Dmytro Borzykh, a former deputy chief military prosecutor and current attorney, against the publication ZN.UA and Inna Vedernikova, the editor of the domestic politics section. Judge Oleksiy Sokolov ordered the publication to remove news articles regarding the NABU’s notification of suspicion against Borzykh and the setting of his bail.

According to the case file, the court ruled to completely remove two news articles, delete a number of excerpts from other investigative pieces (including the article “The Case of the Hacker Lawyers: How NABU Uncovered the Parasites”), and publish a retraction. It is noteworthy that in the ruling itself, the court confirmed that NABU had served Dmytro Borzykh with a notice of suspicion on April 1, 2025, as part of proceedings regarding unauthorized access to the Unified State Register of Court Decisions. However, the court found that the publication of the plaintiff’s name and identifying information constituted a violation of his rights and classified some of the allegations as untrue.

The publication’s attorneys emphasize numerous procedural violations during the trial and intend to appeal the decision. In particular, Roman Vasylnyak, Inna Vedernikova’s representative, noted that the hearing took place in a single session in the absence of the plaintiff’s attorney due to an air raid alert.

The ZN.UA editorial team emphasizes that this case goes beyond a local conflict and sets a dangerous precedent for the entire Ukrainian media community. The demand to remove references to allegations officially announced by anti-corruption agencies effectively restricts the public’s right to information in high-profile cases and bears the hallmarks of a SLAPP lawsuit aimed at putting pressure on journalists.

Source: ZN.UA.

The ruling in Borzykh’s favor was issued by Oleksiy Sokolov, a judge of the Pechersk District Court, who had previously granted Andriy Portnov’s lawsuit “to protect his honor and dignity.”

The lawsuit filed by attorney Dmytro Borzykh against the publication ZN.UA and journalist Inna Vedernikova caused a significant stir in the media community. The Institute of Mass Information stated that it sees signs of a SLAPP—a strategic lawsuit—in the case, which can be used to pressure journalists and restrict public discourse.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos reported massive leaks from court registries. According to his data, over the past few years, a single judge made 1,174,000 queries in the registry, and such volumes of queries are not an exception. Leaks from the Unified State Register of Court Decisions during the pre-trial investigation phase occurred not only in the case involving the activities of the law firm “Guarantee of Your Rights,” led by Dmytro Borzykh, but also in other cases, Kryvonos said.

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