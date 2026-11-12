The Pension Fund Will Provide Additional Pension Payments to Women: Who Is Eligible and How to Receive the Money

The Pension Fund of Ukraine pays a monthly supplement to women who have given birth to and raised five or more children. However, the payments are not made automatically: to receive the supplement, you must submit an application and supporting documents.

The supplement is granted to women who have given birth to and raised five or more children until they reach the age of six. The amount of the payment is determined as a percentage of the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work.

In 2026, the subsistence minimum for persons with disabilities is 2,595 hryvnias. The monthly allowance is calculated based on this amount.

For raising five children, a woman will receive 35% of the subsistence minimum—908 hryvnias per month. For each additional child, the supplement increases by another 1%.

These amounts are stipulated by the Law “On Pensions for Special Merits to Ukraine.”

Specifically, the monthly allowance amounts to:

five children — 908 hryvnias;

six children — 934 hryvnias;

seven children — 960 hryvnias;

ten or more children — 1,038 hryvnias.

The supplement is paid in addition to the basic pension. This applies to pensions based on age, disability, length of service, or the loss of a breadwinner.

To receive the supplement, you must apply in person at the nearest service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

To receive the additional funds, you must submit an application and documents confirming your status as a mother of many children or the fact of the children’s official adoption. The payment will not be automatically granted without applying to the Pension Fund.

In addition to supplements for special merits to Ukraine, retirees may receive additional funds depending on their age.

The amount of the age-based supplement is:

upon reaching age 70 — 300 hryvnias;

from age 75 — 456 hryvnias;

after age 80 — 570 hryvnias.

However, the full age-based supplement is paid only if the total pension amount, including the supplement, does not exceed 10,340 hryvnias.

This was reported by the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

As a reminder, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a decision to resume additional payments to energy workers and repair crews working to restore energy infrastructure facilities damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

For Ukrainians affected by the Chernobyl disaster, the procedure for confirming eligibility for a monthly pension supplement of 2,595 hryvnias has been simplified. The new mechanism makes it possible to determine whether a person lived in a radioactively contaminated area between 1986 and 1992, even if the documents confirming this have not been preserved.

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