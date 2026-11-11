Negotiations in Abu Dhabi: What Security Guarantees Can Ukraine Expect?

On November 11, two days of talks involving Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations concluded in Abu Dhabi. The key topics were supposed to be a ceasefire and postwar security guarantees for Ukraine. However, the focus shifted to discussions about the future architecture of European security, which will take shape after the war in Ukraine ends.

The absurdity of the situation lay in the fact that the aggressor country demanded security guarantees for itself, restrictions on the presence of NATO troops in Eastern Europe, and the restoration of its own influence in the region. And the Russian Federation’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, assured that “the discussions will certainly continue.” At the same time, throughout the negotiations in Abu Dhabi, the Russians did not cease their strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and even intensified them, thereby demonstrating their attitude toward the peace talks as a whole.

Why is the negotiation track on security guarantees for Ukraine stalling, what forms of deterrence against a new war could be considered, and what do Ukrainian international experts say about the prospects for such guarantees—read the UA.News article.

Ukraine’s Position: Guarantees Must Prevent a New War

A month before the talks in Abu Dhabi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs a comprehensive set of security guarantees that would make a repeat invasion by Russia impossible. These are the main options for security guarantees: NATO membership, direct security guarantees from the U.S. under Article 5 of the Alliance, and support from European partners and the Coalition of the Willing. All these components are interrelated:

U.S. guarantees: U.S. participation as a key military and political partner. Of particular importance are Washington’s commitments to provide assistance in the event of renewed Russian aggression.

European military support: continued arms supplies, funding for defense needs, intelligence sharing, and the potential presence of European troops.

An automatic response mechanism: in the event of a new attack, international partners must have pre-agreed commitments regarding military and other assistance.

Maintaining a strong Ukrainian army: the ability to deter aggression independently, rather than relying solely on external guarantees.

It is precisely the existence of its own strong army that appears to remain the only more or less realistic scenario for Ukraine. At least, as Western journalists have learned, officials in Kyiv are trying to secure guaranteed funding from partners for their own armed forces for at least 10 years. This involves funding a combat-ready 800,000-strong army capable of repelling any future Russian attack.

The

New European Security System and the U

.S. Position

During the talks in Abu Dhabi, the Ukrainian delegation’s position was that the war must first be ended before moving on to the formation of a new European security system. At the same time, Kyiv expressed its willingness to discuss guarantees even before the end of hostilities, since their content and implementation mechanisms must be agreed upon as part of the overall European security system.

According to two statements—one from U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and the other from the EU — Ukraine and its European partners agreed with the U.S. side that it is “extremely important” to resolve “post-war security issues” and reduce the “risk of conflict” in the region.

At the same time, the issue of Europe’s future security architecture is extremely sensitive for European leaders, who fear that President Donald Trump may significantly cut U.S. military support on the European continent.

Western observers note that Russia is now seriously intent on demanding a review of the existing European security system—essentially, a redistribution of spheres of influence. In particular, the Russian delegation included diplomat Sergey Ryabkov, who, even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, had demanded the withdrawal of NATO troops from Eastern Europe. The Russian delegation explicitly stated that Moscow’s main goal in the negotiations is to revise the security system “for the entire continent.”

Washington, as the chief mediator in the talks, has not yet determined a definitive mechanism to prevent a repeat of Russian aggression. A few days before the talks in Abu Dhabi, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner discussed a framework that includes:

Ongoing security consultations;

Crisis communication channels;

Increased transparency of military activities;

Mutual measures to reduce the risk of escalation;

Long-term agreements on stability in Europe.

Separately, U.S. officials reported that Washington is discussing with Moscow the possibility of guarantees for Ukraine under the principles of NATO Articles 4 and 5. However, the final decision regarding U.S. commitments will depend on the political positions of Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



Significantly, on the eve of the talks in Abu Dhabi, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine would receive only those security guarantees to which Russia agrees. Without the Kremlin’s consent, such guarantees will not work

“It is important to understand that Ukraine must feel secure after the war. And, obviously, Russia must also agree to this for it to work. Security guarantees will be crucial for Ukraine to agree to anything. But it must be something that Russia also agrees to. That is precisely why these talks are so important,” Rubio emphasized.

The U.S. Secretary of State noted that guarantees that Russia will not attack Ukraine in the future are a key condition for a definitive end to the war. He also suggested that security guarantees for Kyiv could be enshrined in a separate agreement.

What Experts Say About Security Guarantees for Ukraine



Vitaliy Kulik, director of the Center for Civil Society Studies, believes that speculating about possible security guarantees for Ukraine is pointless—they are constantly evolving, changing, and being renegotiated. First, Ukraine is assured that they are ready to guarantee it peace, and then they deny it. This is especially true of European partners, who initially assured Ukraine that European armed forces would play the role of stabilization missions, but later stated that their military would not be present on Ukrainian territory at all, Kulik notes, emphasizing that a single model for such guarantees or mechanisms is not yet in sight.



“Obviously, it is quite difficult to resolve the issue of peace in Ukraine without addressing the issue of the world order, which involves not only Russians, Americans, or Ukrainians, but also global powers such as China, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the Global South.

Achieving lasting peace in Ukraine is possible only when there is some vision of this world order. It is still taking shape. We will witness more than one breakdown of the systems that uphold this world order, which is still “hanging by a thread” in other parts of the world. Therefore, without a new world order, we will not achieve lasting peace.

We may reach a cessation of hostilities, a freeze in the fighting. We may arrive at a ceasefire arrangement, but a lasting peace with guarantee mechanisms, unfortunately, is not yet in sight amid the current chaos,” says Vitaliy Kulik.

Hypothetically, the expert considers several options for post-war guarantees, including U.S. guarantees of intervention, enacted through Congress, as a binding international obligation. He also envisions the on-the-ground deployment of military capabilities by European partners in the event of renewed Russian aggression. In other words, this would involve a demilitarized zone and a stabilization mission within it, involving not only European partners but also other global players.

“This could involve the participation of Chinese and American corporations in Ukraine’s reconstruction. The presence of Chinese and American interests would create a certain illusion that these states would be interested in preserving and maintaining peace and would not allow Russia to launch another aggression. Again, these are all theoretical constructs.

I don’t see the political will, for example, on China’s part to get involved in this situation until it gains something from the reshaping of the world order in the Pacific and on global issues. I don’t see why Russia needs this at this stage. In other words, Russia wants to apply pressure—this isn’t about Ukraine, but about Europe.

They need more than just a return to the global economy; they need status and a place within that global economy. In other words, this is no longer about sanctions, but about new energy pipelines, market access, and preferential treatment for Russian goods. In other words, they’re already starting to talk about this.

“A system of ceasefires, on which certain commitments by European countries, the United States, and Russia can be strung together, could be viewed as a ‘bird in the hand,’” Kulik believes.

According to him, a roadmap toward a comprehensive peace agreement—which may be postponed—is also necessary. This is so that these ceasefires and certain mechanisms can take effect, allowing the parties to build trust in one another.

“Even the situation in Oleshky revealed differing interpretations and approaches. It seems we managed to uphold all the terms of the ceasefire. But this was all accompanied by attacks on Komyshuvaha, Dnipro, and other cities. Therefore, this must be more than a one-time mission. We need to carry out several more such missions. Then we should enter into a grain ceasefire, and then, let’s say, a ‘Danish ceasefire’—named after the word ‘date’—across the entire front.

As far as I can tell, Melania Trump and her office view these steps with understanding. During a meeting in Washington, they discussed this with the Ukrainian and Russian sides. “I hope their position will be heard. And this will be reflected in the negotiations taking place in Abu Dhabi. But I wouldn’t expect us to have any kind of agreement by the new year,” notes Vitaliy Kulik.

International political

analyst Maxim Yali believes that Russia’s stance—its unwillingness to end this war—is hindering efforts to define and agree on clear mechanisms for security guarantees for Ukraine.

“Putin is perfectly content with the way the situation is unfolding. He is convinced that he can achieve his goals, namely: to fully occupy the Donbas or—as the Kremlin has focused much of its effort on—to undermine socio-political stability within Ukraine and provoke mass protests in order to seize even more territory.

At the same time, the United States is not exerting any pressure on the Russian side. Oil prices are at record highs. Consequently, this is offsetting the deficit that emerged in the Russian budget and economy at the beginning of the year and following the imposition of U.S. sanctions against Russia’s largest oil companies last December. Moreover, prices for Russian oil are currently at record highs, so there is sufficient funding to continue the war. And, as I noted, there is no pressure from the United States.

Ukraine does not agree to the demands put forward by the Kremlin: to cede the Donbas region to Russia, which is absolutely unacceptable to the Ukrainian side. Moreover, such concessions do not guarantee that Putin will stop.

After all, as official Kremlin spokespeople—including Ushakov—have repeatedly stated, the voluntary withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the Donbas territory under Ukrainian control is merely a prerequisite for the actual start of negotiations.

“All of this is merely a simulation of the negotiation process, intended to further mislead U.S. President Donald Trump and his negotiators into believing that Russia supposedly genuinely wants to achieve peace,” concluded Maksym Yali.

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