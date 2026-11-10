A commission from the Ministry of Health identified seven violations in the provision of medical care at St. Anne’s Hospital in Lviv. According to Vitaliy Chovnik, the husband of singer Iryna Fedyshyn, that is where the family lost their daughter. Among the shortcomings documented by the experts were delays in performing an ultrasound examination, problems with assessing blood loss, and a delayed diagnosis of placental abruption.

After the tragedy, he filed a complaint with the Ministry of Health. Minister Viktor Lyashko responded to the complaint and, according to the husband, personally contacted the family. Following this, a special commission was sent to the medical facility to investigate how Irina was treated.

Chovnik stated that the findings of the investigation confirmed the family’s fears regarding possible errors by the medical staff. According to the information he released, the commission identified seven violations:

inadequate assessment of risks during pregnancy;

lack of proper monitoring of the patient after hospitalization;

a significant delay in performing an ultrasound examination;

inadequate assessment and documentation of blood loss;

inappropriate management of blood and blood component transfusions;

delayed provision of emergency medical care, including delayed diagnosis of placental abruption;

irregularities in the maintenance of medical records.

“Most importantly: the Ministry of Health commission officially determined that the medical care provided to Iryna did not meet standards and protocols,” Chovnik wrote.

Who oversaw Iryna Fedyshyn’s pregnancy

According to the singer’s husband, Iryna was registered at St. Anne’s Hospital on Mechnikov Street in Lviv. Her pregnancy was supervised by Dr. Khrystyna Melnyk.

Chovnik said that after she began experiencing abdominal pain, his wife went to see her. The doctor, he said, advised her to take medication and rest. However, the pain did not subside. Melnik then allegedly advised her to consult with obstetrician-gynecologist Olga Koval, with whom Iryna planned to give birth. According to her husband, Koval offered to conduct an examination at home. Afterward, as Chovnik claims, the doctor saw no signs of a critical condition.

Separately, the husband noted that, to his knowledge, Khrystyna Melnyk is still working at the hospital. He called on the hospital’s administration to explain whether they had conducted an internal investigation into her actions and what conclusions they had reached.

What Happened at the Hospital

Subsequently, Iryna’s condition deteriorated sharply. At the hospital, doctors performed a complex surgery and saved the singer’s life, but they were unable to save the baby.

Chovnik also raised concerns about how the circumstances of the hospitalization were recorded in the medical records. According to him, the family arrived at the hospital at 3:55 a.m., but the records listed the time as 4:55 a.m.—an hour later.

In addition, the husband claims that the entry regarding Irina’s transport on a stretcher does not match what actually happened. That is why he questioned the accuracy of part of the medical documentation and asked for an explanation of who made these entries and on what grounds.

The family demands explanations and accountability

Vitaliy Chovnik contacted Svitlana Havryliuk, the director of St. Anne’s Hospital, demanding an explanation of the medical staff’s actions and a report on the results of the internal investigation. He also wants answers regarding the work of the doctors who oversaw his wife’s pregnancy. According to him, the family is considering seeking criminal charges against those whose guilt is proven. At the same time, he emphasized that he does not want to accuse medical professionals without cause and is seeking an objective investigation.

“I don’t want revenge. I want the truth. I don’t want anyone to be punished just because I’m in pain. I don’t want to accuse people without cause,” Chovnik wrote. He also thanked the medical staff who saved Iryna’s life and called on hospital administrators and the Ministry of Health to pay attention to how maternity wards are organized. “We need more than just sympathy. We need the truth, accountability, and real change,” the singer’s husband concluded.

At the same time, the details and list of violations that have been made public are currently known only from Vitaliy Chovnik’s post. To get the full picture, it is also important to obtain official comments from the Ministry of Health and St. Anne’s Hospital regarding the commission’s findings and further decisions based on the results of the investigation. Vitaliy Chovnik reported on the results of the investigation in a post on his Facebook page.

According to the doctor, when choosing a maternity hospital, women should first and foremost consider the qualifications of the medical staff. The number of followers on social media, modern renovations, or the level of service should not be the deciding factors. The doctor also highlighted several important points that expectant mothers should definitely take into account.

Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn spoke in detail for the first time about the tragedy she experienced during her pregnancy.

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