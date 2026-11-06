During an inspection of olive oil and cheese samples from the Netherlands and Poland, products were found whose composition did not match what was stated on the label. Specifically, no olive oil was found in one of the olive oil samples, and a significant amount of milk fat substitutes was detected in the Polish cheese “Do Pizzy.”

Product Test Results

Olive oil — counterfeit. No olive oil was detected in the sample. The product’s fatty acid composition was found to be very similar to that of sunflower oil.

“Do Pizzy” cheese from Poland — 355 UAH/kg. Instead of the claimed 0%, the product contains 95% milk fat substitutes .

Cheese from the Netherlands — 330 UAH/kg. No milk fat substitutes were detected.

“Camembert” cheese from Poland — 100 UAH/piece. No milk fat substitutes were found in this sample either.

The test results show that attractive packaging and a high price do not guarantee that a product’s actual composition matches its label. Therefore, when shopping, it’s important to read labels carefully and pay attention to the ingredients.

This was reported by Maksym Nesmiyanov, a specialist in food and service quality and safety.

As a reminder, during July–May of the 2025–2026 marketing year, Spain took first place among buyers of Ukrainian sunflower oil, surpassing India. Thus, the Spanish market became a key export destination for one of Ukraine’s main agricultural products during that period.

Read us on