Inspections revealed violations regarding the quality of drinking water at drinking fountains and bottling stations

In 2026, the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection tested more than 10,000 samples of drinking water, some of which did not meet sanitary requirements. In particular, some samples were found to exceed the permissible nitrate content.

Throughout the year, the agency’s regional offices inspected 9,450 water supply facilities. Violations of sanitary regulations were found at 907 of them.

Among the inspected facilities were 420 centralized water supply enterprises and 881 decentralized water supply enterprises. Violations were found at 351 centralized water supply facilities and 556 decentralized water supply facilities.

Separately, experts inspected drinking fountains, drinking water dispensing stations, mine wells, and spring catchments. Violations were found:

at 21 of the 60 drinking fountains inspected—35%;

at 174 out of 311 drinking water dispensing points—56%.

They also inspected 5,124 dug wells and two spring catchments. Among the four bottled drinking water production facilities inspected, violations were found at one.

Throughout 2026, the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection’s laboratory units analyzed 10,463 drinking water samples. Of these, 8,575 were collected from centralized water supply sources, and 1,888 from decentralized water supply sources.

Among the samples from centralized networks, 1,387 (16%) did not meet the requirements of sanitary legislation. In water from decentralized sources, deviations were found in 392 samples.

Laboratories also tested nitrate levels separately. Of the 16,614 water samples from centralized water supply systems, 55 (0.33%) exceeded the standards. Among the 1,838 samples from decentralized sources, deviations were found in 394 (21.4%).

Excessive nitrate levels in water pose a particular danger to young children. In 2026, nine cases of water-induced nitrate methemoglobinemia were reported in Ukraine among children under three years of age, including one fatality.

The State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection emphasizes that a well or borehole that appears clean does not guarantee the safety of the water. Such sources require regular laboratory testing for sanitary-chemical and microbiological parameters.

At the same time, boiling does not eliminate chemical contamination. It helps reduce microbiological risks but does not remove nitrates.

Therefore, consumers are advised to regularly test water from private sources and to pay attention to the results of laboratory tests of water from public drinking fountains and bottling stations.

Source: State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection

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