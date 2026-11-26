In June 2022, Olga, a 21-year-old from Lviv, voluntarily joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. She served as a military psychologist and was the only woman in her unit. However, in December, during an artillery attack in the Donetsk region near the Serebryansky Forest, she was seriously wounded.

Olga said that the blast wave ripped her helmet off her head, and a piece of shrapnel tore off her scalp along with her hair. Several smaller pieces of shrapnel also struck her head. The soldier sustained an open head injury, blast trauma, and a hemorrhage.

“The blast wave blew my helmet off, and a piece of shrapnel flew past and ripped the scalp off my head, completely cutting off my hair. It made a hole in the wall the size of a fist, and a couple more smaller pieces of shrapnel hit my head. It was a severe open head injury, a hemorrhage, and an explosive-induced injury. An evacuation team took me from Lyman to Kramatorsk, and from there to Dnipro. “I was in a medically induced coma for three days, then spent another day and a half in the ICU, and later moved to a regular hospital room,” Olga recalls.

Months of lengthy treatment and a difficult recovery in Lviv hospitals lay ahead, but by spring, Olga once again felt a strong desire to return to the ranks with her comrades. At that time, her future husband, Ivan, was serving alongside her in the same unit. For a long time, they interacted exclusively as comrades, although their fellow soldiers had long been jokingly “matching” them up.

But their true love story didn’t begin until the summer of 2025. By that time, Ivan—who had also been wounded in the line of duty—had already been discharged from the military, and Olga had transferred to serve in her hometown of Lviv. It was then that they finally saw in each other something much deeper than ordinary friendship and began dating. And just two months later, Ivan realized that Olga was the one for him and proposed. Soon after, another happy moment came into their lives: his wife became pregnant. And although Olga genuinely loved her service and the military, she still decided to leave to take care of herself and their unborn child.

The couple approached the choice of a maternity hospital with particular care. On the advice of friends, they chose the maternity ward at St. Nicholas Hospital—the expectant parents found great reassurance in the fact that, if necessary, experienced specialists from both the pediatric and adult hospitals would be nearby.

And so, in November, the couple welcomed their first child—their daughter, Milana. The labor lasted about six hours and was difficult, but thanks to the coordinated efforts of the medical staff, everything went well. Ivan was by Olga’s side the entire time, supporting her, and even cut the umbilical cord during the delivery. When they first placed their daughter in his arms, he immediately said, “Here she is, our little girl”...

“When you hold your child in your arms, it’s truly indescribable—it’s that wonderful. You’re immediately overcome by the feeling that you now have a responsibility and a purpose in life,” adds the father.