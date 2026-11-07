The first evacuated residents of Oleshky have completed their treatment and left to stay with relatives — Lubinets

As of November 7, the people who were evacuated from the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky as part of a humanitarian mission had received the necessary medical treatment. They then traveled to join their relatives in territory controlled by Ukraine.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, reported this on Facebook.

According to him, those who were discharged were specifically the people who have family members or acquaintances in territory controlled by Ukraine.

Meanwhile, other residents of Oleshky continue to receive comprehensive assistance: medical, social, and psychological.

“Even today, staff from the Kyiv Center for Administrative Services came to the hospital to finalize IDP certificates for those Ukrainians who were unable to do so earlier, while employees of the Pension Fund of Ukraine are providing IDP living allowances,” Lubinets noted.

The Ombudsman’s Office is fully coordinating the work of government agencies, charitable organizations, and human rights groups to ensure people receive support not only during treatment but also after discharge.

According to Lubinets, Ukrainians were provided with essential items (cell phones, clothing, and personal hygiene products) from the very beginning, and the issuance of bank cards, identification codes, and passports was organized directly on-site at the hospital.

The Kyiv Administrative Services Center assisted with certificates for internally displaced persons (IDPs). People also submitted applications for living assistance through the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

The Ombudsman noted that residents of Oleshky, who were evacuated thanks to the humanitarian mission, received both living allowances and other additional assistance. Additionally, on November 6, an extra 3,000 UAH was provided to those who needed to purchase eyeglasses.

For those unable to stay with relatives, temporary housing options have been arranged.

“As early as next week, we will be helping people get to the regions of Ukraine where they wish to go, as well as settle in. We are addressing issues related to the care of people with limited mobility and their future housing arrangements,” the Ombudsman stated.

Lubinec noted that anyone with housing offers for residents of Oleshky can contact the Ombudsman’s representative, Olga Altunina, via email at [email protected]. She is coordinating all assistance for the residents of Oleshky.

“Our efforts to support these people continue. Because we needed not only to get people out of danger but also to ensure their continued care. I’d like to extend a special thank you to everyone for your compassion and willingness to help! Thank you to our partners—both international and national—who are joining the effort to assist the residents of Oleshky!” concluded the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Those evacuated from Oleshky are having their documents restored and are being processed for social benefits.

Melania Trump may visit the occupied town of Oleshky.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

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