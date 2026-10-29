In Kyiv, inspections of the damaged infrastructure of the South Bridge—necessary to restore traffic—are ongoing. Experts expect the first results on Friday, October 30, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

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“Dynamic tests are currently being conducted. We will receive the initial results on Friday morning, but all services are working to restore traffic. All traffic is currently being rerouted via alternative routes,” he noted.

According to Tkachov, all traffic is currently being rerouted via alternative routes; additional vehicles have been deployed, and routes have been adjusted to transport passengers along the section of the metro line that is currently out of service.

At the same time, specific alternative solutions regarding crossings over the Dnipro River will not be disclosed for security reasons.



Andriy Tkachov, acting head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, made this statement during a televised marathon.

Ignat explained why it is difficult for the Russians to destroy the South Bridge in Kyiv.

The South Bridge and the metro were damaged in Kyiv following a ballistic missile attack.

The South Bridge in Kyiv has been closed: how to detour around the area by car and truck.

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