A petition calling for the right of military personnel to take leave to care for a child with a disability has garnered 25,000 signatures

A petition to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling for support of a bill that would allow military personnel to be discharged to care for a child with a disability under the age of 18 has gathered the required 25,000 signatures. The government must now consider the petition.

The petition’s author, Valeria Kalinich, is calling on the government to reconsider the negative opinions of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Veterans’ Affairs regarding Bill No. 15057 and to support its adoption.

According to the author of the petition, current legislation provides for the right to a deferment from mobilization for parents of children with disabilities. However, if a man has already been called up for military service, he does not have a similar opportunity to be released and return to his family.

“An absurd situation has arisen today. If the father of a child with a disability has not yet been mobilized, the state grants him the right to a deferment. But if he has already been mobilized, he cannot return to his child. The child is the same. Their disability is the same. Their need for a father hasn’t gone anywhere. Only the father’s status has changed,” the petition states.

One of the arguments previously raised against the legislative initiative was the risk of mass discharges of military personnel, which could weaken the army’s combat readiness.

However, Valeria Kalinich points to data from the Ministry of Defense, according to which the number of such service members is about two thousand.

“But now the Ministry of Defense itself has reported that there are about 2,000 such service members. Not tens of thousands. Not hundreds of thousands. About 2,000 fathers out of the entire massive army. And even among them, by no means will every one necessarily decide to leave the service,” the author emphasizes.

The petition also calls on the government to facilitate the swiftest possible adoption of Bill No. 15057, which is intended to regulate the discharge of service members to care for children with disabilities.

This is evidenced by data on the Cabinet of Ministers’ electronic petition platform. The petition was registered on August 12.

Previously, a petition on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling for restrictions on and a ban of the social media platform TikTok failed to gather enough signatures for official consideration by the government. At the end of the three-month signature-gathering period, the initiative had received 289 signatures out of the 25,000 required.

Following the lead of the European Commission and the Council of the EU, the European Parliament has banned the use of the social media platform TikTok on official devices and recommended that MEPs delete the app from their phones.

New Zealand has banned the use of TikTok on devices with access to the parliamentary network.

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