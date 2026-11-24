Following Vitaliy Kim’s statement about “potentially dangerous veterans,” Ukrainians launched a petition calling for his dismissal as Minister of Veterans Affairs. In less than a week, the petition gathered the 25,000 signatures required for consideration.

In the petition, Mykyta Tatianko, a defender of Mariupol who survived Russian captivity, called on Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky to initiate the dismissal of Vitaliy Kim. The reason cited was “serious concerns” regarding his performance in office.

The veteran drew attention to remarks the minister made in a recent interview, in which he denied the existence of psychological trauma and claimed that after the war, soldiers might allegedly turn to a life of crime.

“Such statements, in my opinion, demonstrate a lack of understanding of the specific nature of the veteran community and create a dangerous stereotype of veterans as a potential threat to society.

The Minister of Veterans Affairs should formulate policies of support, integration, and respect for our defenders, rather than publicly linking their return to civilian life with an inevitable rise in crime,” Tatianko said.

He also criticized the official for systemic problems in veterans’ policy, the suspension of the “Veterans’ Sports” program, and accused him of undermining trust in military service.

“The state’s attitude toward veterans matters not only for those who have already returned from war, but also for those who continue to serve today or are just planning to join the ranks of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

When service members encounter bureaucratic obstacles, payment issues, insufficient support for rehabilitation, and a dismissive attitude toward the veteran community, it inevitably affects their trust in the state, as well as that of those planning to enlist [...]

The state cannot call on citizens to defend Ukraine while at the same time demonstrating an inability to properly care for those who have already done so [,,,] We are not asking for special treatment. We demand respect, accountability, and that the state fulfill its obligations to the people who defended it,” the petition states.

This is reported on the Cabinet of Ministers’ website.

Kim summarized his first 100 days as Minister of Veterans Affairs.

The Council of Veterans of the War for Ukraine’s Independence criticized certain statements made by Minister of Veterans Affairs Vitaliy Kim in a recent interview with Ukrainian media. The Council called these statements unacceptable and called on the official to publicly apologize to veterans and explain his position.

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