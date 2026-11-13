Friday, November 13: What Tasks Are Best Postponed and What Do the Superstitions Predict?

According to folk beliefs, it is not recommended to start new projects, borrow money, or lend money on Friday the 13th. This date has long been associated with various superstitions and omens that are said to influence the course of events.

In 2026, Friday the 13th falls in November. This year, there were also Friday the 13ths in February and March.

Why Do People Fear Friday the 13th?

Superstitious people in many countries consider this date unlucky because, according to legend, Jesus Christ was crucified on a Friday the 13th.

Many believe that all sorts of evil “comes out” on Friday the 13th, and that witches hold their sabbats.

There is also another historical event that instilled fear in the minds of superstitious people for a long time. On April 13, 1307—which fell on a Friday—the Knights Templar were arrested. Following this, by decision of the Inquisition, they were burned at the stake.

In addition, the “horror” associated with this date was cemented by the famous American slasher film *Friday the 13th*, which was released in 1980. The film has a number of sequels and remakes that serve as a constant reminder to superstitious people that Friday the 13th is an unlucky date.

What Not to Do on Friday the 13th

You shouldn’t start a new project; it could lead to failure.

Don’t plant anything. It’s commonly believed that the plants won’t bear fruit.

You shouldn’t plan a wedding on this day, as the marriage will be unstable.

While standing in front of a mirror, do not think about anything bad.

Religious Holiday on November 12, 2026: Traditions, Superstitions, and Prayers.

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